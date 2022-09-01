House prices ‘set to stall next year while rents continue rising’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House prices ‘set to stall next year while rents continue rising’

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:03 am
House prices are likely to stall next year as inflation continues to bite and mortgage rates rise, but rental prices will continue to increase despite the affordability pressures on tenants, Hamptons predicts (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices are likely to stall next year as inflation continues to bite and mortgage rates rise, but rental prices will continue to increase despite affordability pressures on tenants, an estate and letting agent has predicted.

Given the pressure on household incomes, Hamptons said it forecasts prices to be unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, with 0% change across Britain.

Sales are expected to be hit next year, with a drop stemming from mortgaged buyers, particularly first-time buyers, according to the forecast.

The estate agent said 2024 could be a “year of recovery” helped by some pent-up demand from 2023.

House prices are expected to be 2% higher in the fourth quarter of 2024 than in the same period in 2023.

Hamptons said the Bank of England base rate is likely to peak in early 2023, before falling slightly towards the end of the year or early in 2024, helping to ease mortgage costs.

It forecasts that house sales across Britain will rise from around 1.1 million next year to 1.2 million in 2024.

The report said 2025 “will mark the beginning of a new cycle as the base rate returns to its new normal, likely to be around 1.75%” – the level at which the rate currently sits.

It said: “We forecast that house price growth by the end of the year (in 2025) will be 3% across Great Britain, reflecting a rise in households’ real incomes.”

Over the next four years, Hamptons said it expects prime central London to experience the strongest price growth, with the East of England and the South East following behind, as more flexible working patterns tie prices in the regions more closely together.

Despite affordability issues for tenants, Hamptons said it expects rental growth to outperform house price growth over the next four years, reflecting “the increasingly high-cost environment faced by landlords”.

Hamptons forecasts that rents will rise by 5% annually next year and in 2024, before slowing slightly to 4% in 2025.

The report said: “Lower rental yields in London will make it harder for landlords to absorb rising costs than their counterparts in the North.

“This is why we think the supply of rental homes in the capital looks set to shrink further, pushing up rents.”

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “With more stringent affordability testing in place since the financial crash and a record share of outright homeowners, we’re likely to see fewer repossessions and forced sales which were a key driver of house price falls in 2008.

“Low-yielding landlords are the group most likely to sell up as they come under pressure from rising mortgage costs and new legislation.

“Longer term, we expect the market to return to its traditional cycle. Price growth will begin to recover in 2024, with London leading the way as a new cycle dawns in 2025.

“However, stretched affordability will mean we’re likely to see considerably less price growth than in the past.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

