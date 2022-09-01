Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:05 am
Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The post-Covid recovery in shopper footfall slowed in August as cost of living pressures discouraged consumers, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago – a comparison made to even out Covid-related distortions – according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic IQ data.

Footfall on High Streets declined by 13.6%, 2.3 percentage points better than last month’s rate and an improvement on the three-month average decline of 14.5%.

Retail park visits were down by 4.1%, while shopping centre footfall fell by 22.7% – 2.1 percentage points better than last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 23.6%.

England saw the shallowest footfall decline of all the nations at 11.2%, followed by Northern Ireland (11.5%) and Wales at (13.1%).

Scotland again saw the steepest decline at 14.8%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Whilst footfall in August continued its modest recovery towards pre-pandemic levels, the rate of improvement slowed.

“Many people remain concerned about the rising cost-of-living and the price of their energy bills, which has kept them away from visiting high streets and town centres.

“September brings a new Prime Minister and new government with a difficult task ahead. To help retailers keep prices as low as possible, the government should include a freeze in the business rates multiplier next year on the to do list, otherwise the 10% inflationary increase in rates bills will lead to higher prices for customers.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Despite the heatwave and the ongoing train strikes cooling shopper numbers for periods during the month, August footfall on the whole remained resilient with performance improving against pre-pandemic levels compared to July, boosted in part by August staycations and rising tourist numbers returning.

“However, whilst the outlook for August remained cheery, retailers will be looking ahead to the Autumn – and retail’s Golden Quarter of Christmas trading – with an air of caution as the cost-of-living crisis continues to play out, and they await to see what packages of support will be offered to consumers to ease the burden on household budgets once the new PM is announced next week.”

