High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

High street recovery buoys Ted Baker sales ahead of £211m US takeover

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 8:02 am
Ted Baker has revealed a rise in sales ahead of its US takeover (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ted Baker has revealed a rise in sales ahead of its US takeover (Nick Ansell/PA)

Fashion brand Ted Baker has revealed that recovering store footfall helped support higher sales over the past quarter as it prepares for its US takeover.

Last month, the retail business agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.

Shareholders will vote on the move on September 29, with the deal expected to complete in the final quarter of 2022.

On Friday, Ted Baker told shareholders that overall revenues rose by 3.4% over the three months to July compared with the same period last year.

Store sales grew by 20.4% over the period, as shoppers returned to the high street following the relaxation of Covid curbs.

However, online sales slid by 13.2% for the quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Ted Baker said it was “impacted by challenges following the launch of the new e-commerce platform alongside consumers returning to shop in stores”.

Meanwhile, wholesale revenues declined by 14.1% and licence revenue rose by 62.3% as a result of a high street sales boost.

Ted Baker added that it has seen “good momentum” from its new ranges in recent months but highlighted that sales of discounted products were “slower than expected”.

The business said it expects to see a continued increase in customer numbers in stores, while it also hopes to benefit from the continued recovery in global recovery.

However, it highlighted that it still faces economic challenges over the coming year.

“We remain mindful of the significant recent deterioration of the macro-economic environment, falling consumer confidence and continued volatility in the supply chain as we move towards Ted Baker’s event-led peak trading season,” the company said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is ‘under threat’ amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)
UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns
The competition watchdog has cleared the £6bn merger of British cybersecurity company Avast and its US rival NortonLifeLock (Alamy/PA)
Avast’s £6bn merger with cybersecurity rival cleared by regulator
The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard ‘shared values’ while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation (Yui Mok/PA)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’
Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace
House prices are likely to stall next year as inflation continues to bite and mortgage rates rise, but rental prices will continue to increase despite the affordability pressures on tenants, Hamptons predicts (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices ‘set to stall next year while rents continue rising’
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Industry energy costs ‘front and centre’ for Scotland’s engineering sector
The coffee giant said Mr Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new chief executive
EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
What is Sizewell C and how will it be paid for?
The London markets slipped further and the pound dropped on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears
Some wind farm are making massive windfalls from the high price of gas (Ben Birchall/PA)
Why are wind farms making massive profits because gas prices have soared?

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0