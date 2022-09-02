Pharma group bosses face being struck off after watchdog ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pharma group bosses face being struck off after watchdog ruling

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 11:07 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 11:59 am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Pharmaceutical firms have appealed against the competition watchdog’s move to strike off seven bosses for misconduct.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it had issued proceedings in the High Court to disqualify directors at four groups, including the chief executive of international healthcare group Alliance Pharma.

It follows an investigation into alleged breaches of the law in the UK’s pharmaceutical sector, launched in October 2017 by the CMA.

Earlier this year, the watchdog fined five firms more than £35 million for colluding to restrict the supply of an anti-nausea tablet that sent costs to the NHS soaring by 700%.

Seven directors at Alliance Pharma, Lexon, Medreich and Focus – owned by Advanz and previously by private equity firm Cinven – could face being disqualified from their positions as a result of proceedings.

But Alliance, Lexon, Advanz and Cinven have each filed appeals at the Competition Appeal Tribunal against the CMA’s decision, which could prevent the disqualification order being heard by the High Court.

Alliance Pharma, which was fined £7.9 million as part of the penalties imposed in February, said on Friday that it is “very disappointed, in light of the facts”, with the watchdog’s decision to take legal action against its chief executive Peter Butterfield.

“The board disagrees and is disappointed with the CMA’s actions against Peter,” said David Cook, chairman of Alliance Pharma.

“Peter has been on the board since 2010 and was appointed CEO in May 2018.

“He has been instrumental in helping Alliance to deliver on its growth plans and successfully drive the business forward. He has our full support.”

The group added that it “fundamentally disagrees” with the CMA’s actions, claiming it did not participate in, or profit from, any market-sharing arrangement.

This alludes to the CMA’s earlier findings that the firms had struck an illegal arrangement over the supply of Prochlorperazine – an important treatment for nausea, dizziness and migraines.

The investigation concluded that the companies colluded to ensure a competitor was paid not to launch a product, which enabled prices of the existing drug to surge, costing the NHS millions.

It is in the hands of the High Court to decide whether to make a disqualification order against each of the directors, the CMA said.

Alliance Pharma said a date for the appeal has not been set but it is expected some time in mid-2023.

