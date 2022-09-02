Gas prices to push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by nearly £2bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gas prices to push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by nearly £2bn

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 1:36 pm
Farmers are facing massive fertiliser costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The price of gas will push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by close to £2 billion over four years, costs that are likely to feed through to food prices, according to new analysis.

Fertiliser bills were up by around £760 million for Britain’s farmers this year and last due to the high gas prices. Over the next two years farms could have to cough up an additional £1.1 billion if gas markets do not calm down.

Analysis from the Energy and Climate Change Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which was shared with the PA news agency, showed the pressure facing farmers.

The growers are not just dealing with fertiliser costs. The price of gas has naturally pushed up their energy bills as well, and this summer’s hot and dry weather might have cut some harvests in half.

Matt Williams, climate and land programme lead at the ECIU, said: “Farmers are being hit by high fertiliser bills, high energy costs and now a drought.

“At the base of all of these is gas which is destabilising UK food security and our climate.

“This triple whammy could push food bills even higher than they already are.”

WEATHER Summer
(PA Graphics)

This would add to the pain already felt by households around the UK and elsewhere across the world.

Inflation is set to peak at above 13% this autumn, according to forecasts from the Bank of England.

This is largely driven by the price of gas, which has soared for several reasons, including Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Gas is a key ingredient in many fertilisers so farmers will likely face high costs for as long as gas prices remain inflated.

Mr Williams said there are “innovative British solutions” for non-gas based fertilisers which are also better for the environment.

“Expanding renewables on farms will also help bring down costs and make farmers’ revenues more resilient,” he added.

One such option comes from N2 Applied, a low-carbon fertiliser company. Its UK director Nick Humphries said Government should work with the industry to explore how to transition away from fossil fuel fertilisers.

“The sky-high price of chemical fertiliser this year is a tipping point – it has shown us that this cannot be where the future lies for UK food production,” he said.

“We can no longer be so reliant on chemical fertilisers produced around the world and must instead find sustainable alternatives that farmers have greater control over.”

1