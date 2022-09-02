Housebuilding sector to come under spotlight with a trio of results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Housebuilding sector to come under spotlight with a trio of results

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:27 pm
Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week (Gareth Fuller/ PA)

Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week.

Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group and Vistry are all set to update shareholders on their performance amid reports the housing sector is losing steam.

London-listed housebuilding giants Barratt, Berkeley, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey all fell to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on Friday after HSBC issued a stark warning over the future of the industry.

Analysts at the bank predicted a downturn in the UK’s housing market and downgraded the country’s housebuilders, setting a negative tone ahead of the firms’ company results.

Barratt will tell shareholders how it performed in the past year having upped its annual profit forecast in July.

The construction giant said it expected pre-tax profits for the year to June 30 to hit more than £1.05 billion, marginally ahead of analysts’ estimates at the time.

This is despite battling a steep rise in build costs in recent months which have risen around 10%.

The surge reflects runaway energy and fuel costs hitting the business.

Mortgage experts have also hinted at trouble in the waters for the property market which has shown signs of losing momentum in recent weeks.

Nationwide said it expects cost-of-living pressures on household budgets coupled with rising interest rates to slow the housing market in the coming months.

Investors will want to be reassured that demand for new homes is resilient against rising costs, analysts said.

“Higher mortgage costs and a slump in consumer confidence could begin to slow the demand for housing,” said Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Matt Brizman.

“The forward order book remains in a strong position for now, but any update on how these factors could impact demand would be welcomed.”

He added that investors will be keeping an eye on the impact of cost inflation on Barratt’s margins when it releases its balance sheet on Wednesday.

High-end developer Berkeley Group will also give investors a view of how it is coping with the current economic pressures when it releases a trading update on Tuesday.

The London-focused company previously expressed confidence in its earnings to date but could be under pressure from intensifying cost inflation and ongoing labour shortages, analysts said.

Finally, housebuilder Vistry said last month it had exceeded expectations over the first half of the year, ahead of its results which will be unveiled on Thursday.

The company was optimistic about demand remaining strong despite the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on house price growth.

Shareholders will be looking to see this upbeat sentiment reflected in the group’s half-year results, with analysts predicting pre-tax profits to total £184 million.

Victoria Scholar, head of investments at Interactive Investor, said: “The prospect of a looming recession, tentative signs that the housing market is starting to cool, rising interest rates for the Bank of England and build cost inflation have created a hostile environment for investors, who are eschewing the sector, despite the imbalance between supply and demand in the market.

“It has been a tough year for the sector with Berkeley Group down by around 30% from the highs in 2021 as the buy case becomes less and less compelling from the analysts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Athens has beaten traditional budget-friendly eastern European destinations to be ranked the cheapest location for a city break on the Continent (Vita/Alamy/PA)
Athens beats eastern European favourites in budget city break rankings
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study
Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off
Builders were hit after HSBC warned of a downturn in the housing market (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
FTSE bounces back after bruising week, but builders suffer
Avanti West Coast train (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti managing director steps down
More than 40% of the UK’s electricity has come from burning gas over the last 12 months (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ofgem executive given role of keeping the lights on over winter
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)
G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil
Farmers are facing massive fertiliser costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gas prices to push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by nearly £2bn
Supermarket firm Waitrose has admitted to signing land deals which blocked rivals from opening nearby shops (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose admits to land deals blocking rivals opening nearby shops
Small businesses are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New PM urged to deliver immediate ‘action plan’ to help businesses

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1