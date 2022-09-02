Ofgem executive given role of keeping the lights on over winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofgem executive given role of keeping the lights on over winter

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 4:14 pm
More than 40% of the UK’s electricity has come from burning gas over the last 12 months (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ofgem has appointed a new senior executive to ensure that the lights stay on this Christmas, amid fears that a gas shortage could cause problems in meeting demand.

Akshay Kaul will take on the job as interim director of infrastructure and security of supply over the winter period, the regulator said.

Mr Kaul was already one of the top executives at Ofgem, as director of networks.

A spokesperson for Ofgem said: “Akshay has taken on a new interim role with overall responsibility for infrastructure and security of supply, which covers the networks, energy systems management and security, and cybersecurity portfolios.

“The role has a very specific focus on winter preparedness, including on ensuring the markets and physical infrastructure operate normally through this winter despite the shocks we are seeing to the energy system.”

The appointment comes amid worries that energy suppliers, generators and networks might struggle to keep enough gas and power flowing to homes and businesses this winter.

The Government has insisted that there will be no blackouts. Last week, a spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said that people will still be able to access energy over coming months.

“Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas that they need over the winter,” she said.

“That’s because we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.”

Few senior politicians have encouraged people to use less gas and electricity over the winter.

It is a contrast to Ireland, where ministers have launched a campaign to encourage households to reduce their energy use.

The UK Government has been accused of “glossing over” the risk of Britain running out of electricity over the winter.

A large proportion of the country’s electricity comes from burning gas. At 42% of the power mix over the last year, it is by far the single largest source.

Speaking on the Sunday Show last week, energy expert David Cox said: “We’re going to be short of gas in Europe for this winter. That will drive prices potentially even higher.

“Not only that, we might be short of gas to the extent that we have blackouts, we don’t have enough gas to burn to make electricity, and that is a serious problem the Government are glossing over at the moment.”

Yet, according to reports, while ministers might be refusing to talk about it in public, behind closed doors, officials are planning for what to do if blackouts are necessary.

Under the reasonable worst-case scenario, there could be several days of blackouts in January, Bloomberg reported last month.

