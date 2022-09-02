Athens beats eastern European favourites in budget city break rankings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athens beats eastern European favourites in budget city break rankings

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 12:04 am
Athens has beaten traditional budget-friendly eastern European destinations to be ranked the cheapest location for a city break on the Continent (Vita/Alamy/PA)
Athens has beaten traditional budget-friendly eastern European destinations to be ranked the cheapest location for a city break on the Continent (Vita/Alamy/PA)

Athens has beaten traditional budget-friendly eastern European destinations to be ranked the cheapest location for a city break on the Continent.

Analysis of a dozen typical tourist costs for UK visitors in 20 popular cities by Post Office Travel Money found prices in the Greek capital have fallen by 15% since last year.

The total bill for expenses such as meals, hotel accommodation, attraction tickets and local transport fares was £207, compared with £218 in runner-up Lisbon, Portugal.

A horse and carriage carries tourists in Krakow, Poland
Krakow in Poland was ranked behind Athens and Lisbon in the ranking (Tetyana Kochneva/Alamy/PA)

Both cities were ahead of destinations renowned for low prices such as Krakow in Poland (£219), Riga in Latvia (£220) and Budapest in Hungary (£221).

Low prices in Athens include £38.96 for an evening meal for two with wine, £89 for two nights’ accommodation in a three-star hotel and £7.79 for a 48-hour public transport pass.

Six of the cities analysed are more than twice as expensive as Athens.

They are Stockholm, Sweden (£421); Paris, France (£423); Dublin, Ireland (£436); Copenhagen, Denmark (£456); Venice, Italy (£457); and Amsterdam, the Netherlands (£593).

Lisbon’s ranking comes despite a 21% increase in prices since last year.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “According to our latest research, over two in five of those planning trips abroad will be taking a city break, making this the most popular type of overseas holiday for the fifth consecutive year.

“However, Britons need to be aware that the rising prices in Lisbon are typical of what we found across Europe, fuelled by big increases in accommodation charges.

“Established favourites like Paris, Amsterdam and Venice may be top choices among the holidaymakers we surveyed but they are also expensive places to visit, and people who are prepared to swap to a city with a lower cost of living can make their pounds stretch much further.

“Athens and Lisbon are half the price and offer a sunny autumn climate as well as low prices.

“Our advice to holidaymakers is to do their homework and check prices before booking.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

