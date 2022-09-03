Strikes involving thousands of workers could take place in coming months – Unite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Strikes involving thousands of workers could take place in coming months – Unite

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 12:04 am
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line (PA)
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line (PA)

Tens of thousands of workers could go on strike in the coming months in the battle for better pay, a union leader has warned.

In Sharon Graham’s first year as general secretary of Unite, the union’s members have fought for better pay in more than 450 disputes.

Unite said eight out of 10 have been won, securing £150 million in new wages and benefits for union members, with 76,000 members taking industrial action to secure the wins.

Ms Graham said: “The two words that unite all the individual strikes taking place are ‘pay cuts’.

“Workers are simply no longer prepared to accept poverty wages, especially when they know employer after employer is guilty of rampant profiteering.

“Since I was elected, 76,000 Unite members have taken industrial action in pay disputes. That’s put £150 million more in their pay packets.

“There could be hundreds of disputes involving tens of thousands of workers over the coming months if employers continue to offer real terms wage cuts presented as pay increases.

“Summer of discontent? We’ve had the spring, summer, autumn and winter of discontent with austerity every single season.”

She added: “Calls for wage restraint by companies who are fuelling soaring prices are contemptible.

“It’s time to stop telling workers to pay the price for inflation and instead do something to tackle excessive profiteering.

“Unite makes no apologies for backing workers fighting for a better deal. If employers can pay, they should pay. If they won’t pay, eventually they will pay when Unite organises the fightback.”

