£2 cap on bus fares introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

£2 cap on bus fares introduced

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 6:01 am Updated: September 4, 2022, 8:37 am
A £2 cap on bus fares is being introduced in parts of northern England from Sunday (zoompics/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
A £2 cap on bus fares is being introduced in parts of northern England from Sunday (zoompics/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

A £2 cap on bus fares comes into force in parts of northern England from Sunday.

The price limit is initially being launched in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, with Liverpool City Region implementing the policy from September 18.

The Department for Transport announced on Saturday that a £2 journey cap will be in place across England between January and March next year.

In Greater Manchester, fares for single journeys will be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children from Sunday.

The charge for unlimited journeys in a day will be £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Passengers will save “around 50% on some journeys” from the measure, which is being made 12 months earlier than planned to help with the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

There were previously more than 25 single adult fares in the city region that cost in excess of £2.

When the cap was announced last month, Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester’s mayor, said: “The introduction of lower, simpler fares across our bus network signifies the biggest shake-up of our bus system in close to 40 years and comes at a critical time.

“Hundreds of thousands of households across Greater Manchester are deeply worried about money, with fears of even higher bills just around the corner.”

Andy Burnham
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the bus fare cap ‘comes at a critical time’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

In West Yorkshire – which includes locations including Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield – single journeys will also be capped at £2.

Passengers will be able to make unlimited journeys for £4.50 per day with a ticket through the MCard app.

This represents a saving of “almost 20% on the current price”, the combined authority stated.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said: “You can hop on a bus from Huddersfield to Halifax, or Bradford to Bingley, and know that you won’t have to pay more than £2 for your trip.

“As our communities face a crippling cost-of-living crisis, we’re determined to do what we can to help ease the burden.”

Severe cuts to bus routes in England were avoided last month due to new Government funding, after it was announced £130 million will be made available to keep services running.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line (PA)
Strikes involving thousands of workers could take place in coming months – Unite
Athens has beaten traditional budget-friendly eastern European destinations to be ranked the cheapest location for a city break on the Continent (Vita/Alamy/PA)
Athens beats eastern European favourites in budget city break rankings
Generic stock pictures of the Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study
Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off
Builders were hit after HSBC warned of a downturn in the housing market (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
FTSE bounces back after bruising week, but builders suffer
Avanti West Coast train (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti managing director steps down
More than 40% of the UK’s electricity has come from burning gas over the last 12 months (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ofgem executive given role of keeping the lights on over winter
Investors will get a good idea of how the housing market is faring with a trio of leading housebuilders unveiling financial results next week (Gareth Fuller/ PA)
Housebuilding sector to come under spotlight with a trio of results
The United Kingdom’s chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/PA)
G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil
Farmers are facing massive fertiliser costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gas prices to push up farmers’ fertiliser costs by nearly £2bn

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0