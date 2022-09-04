Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Velour tracksuits and non-wired bras out as shoppers put lockdown behind them

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:04 am
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)
A velour tracksuit (JohnLewis/PA)

Non-wired bras, velour tracksuits, jigsaws and wall-mounted desks have fallen out of favour with British shoppers as they put the lockdown lifestyle behind them, annual John Lewis sales figures suggest.

The retailer’s annual How We Shop, Live And Look report suggests customers are “casting off the trappings of a life in lockdown” with sales of non-wired bras down by a third, sales of loungewear velour tracksuits falling by 50% and wall-mounted desks removed from sale altogether, as “we reclaimed our homes and left the office at the office”.

Households also appear to have had enough of jigsaws, with sales down 68% on last year.

In an indication that householders are returning to lunches outside the home, sales of soup makers fell by 12% and bread bins were down 42%, while sales of commute-ready laptop bags rose by 20% and travel mugs by 65%.

Soup maker
Soup makers have fallen out of fashion with John Lewis buyers (JohnLewis/PA)

Instead, sales of occasion hats were up 168% as customers attended weddings and other social events again, “smart” menswear sales were up 60%, ironing board sales were up 19% and the retailer saw sales of perfume increase by 24%.

Elsewhere, though, consumers flummoxed the retailer by buying seven times more sheepskin Ugg boots than last year, while sales of 90s-style Casio watches were up 81%.

Sales of toastie makers were up 63% and shoppers “weren’t being gourmet about it”, John Lewis noted, with sales of sliced white bread up 17% at Waitrose.

A John Lewis spokeswoman said: “This year we’ve seen a profound shift in shopping behaviour. Customers have enjoyed the return of travel, part time office working and in-store shopping.

“But our in-depth analysis has shown that the combination of  living in an always-on digital world and the societal shift accelerated by Covid have cemented our appreciation of the everyday.

“Shoppers are still wanting products to help them make the most of everyday moments such as having family and friends over for dinner and prioritising their wellbeing.”

