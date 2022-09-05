Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 8:11 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 3:35 pm
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Luxury car maker Aston Martin has confirmed a £575 million rights issue, which will be supported by a fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader.

It told shareholders on Monday that it will launch the rights issue – a share offer to current investors intended to raise new cash – as part of a previously announced £653 million fundraising move.

Aston Martin said the new funding will be used to pay down its debts and to improve the firm’s liquidity.

The car manufacturer said its rights issue has received “irrevocable commitments” from investors including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Yew Tree Consortium and Mercedes-Benz.

Aston Martin factory
Aston Martin said the new funding will be used to pay down its debts and to improve the firm’s liquidity (PA)

PIF, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the biggest in the world.

It has around half a trillion dollars to throw around, though its investments often court controversy.

The fund’s takeover of Newcastle United Football Club last year – it provided 80% of the cash for the deal – sparked protests outside the Premier League side’s stadium over Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

It is understood that PIF will become the company’s second largest shareholder following the fundraising.

Aston Martin said shareholders representing over a third of the company’s share capital have said they will vote in favour of the rights issue ahead of its general meeting on Thursday.

The car maker’s board said it believes the capital raise can support its targets of approximately 10,000 wholesale sales, £2 billion in revenues and £500 million in adjusted earnings by the 2024-25 financial year.

Shares in Aston Martin were 13.8% lower at 414.4p on Monday afternoon.

