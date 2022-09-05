New car market stabilises after five months of decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

New car market stabilises after five months of decline

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 9:31 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 12:35 pm
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)

Five consecutive months of decline in the new car market was halted in August, new figures show.

Registrations of new cars increased by 1.2% last month compared with August 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Some 68,858 new cars were registered in the first monthly growth since February.

Sales of new cars during the year so far are 35.3% down on the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the industry as many buyers choose to wait for new number plates to be released in September.

The uptake of pure electric new cars is slowing.

Year-to-date registrations are up 48.8%, compared with 101.9% at the end of March.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “August’s new car market growth is welcome, but marginal during a low volume month.

“Spiralling energy costs and inflation on top of sustained supply chain challenges are piling even more pressure on the automotive industry’s post-pandemic recovery, and we urgently need the new Prime Minister to tackle these challenges and restore confidence and sustainable growth.

“With September traditionally a bumper time for new car uptake, the next month will be the true barometer of industry recovery as it accelerates the transition to zero emission mobility despite the myriad challenges.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at automotive classified advertising business Auto Trader, said: “The SMMT’s sales figures highlight just how much the industry’s ongoing supply challenges remain the key factor holding back the market.

“But energy price rises are beginning to bite ahead of October’s surge in the energy price cap, and our data is beginning to show early signs of a waning of appetite for electric vehicles as buyers weigh up higher charging costs against running a traditionally fuelled vehicle.”

Richard Peberdy, UK head of automotive at professional services company KPMG, said: “A slight easing of global supply shortages is leading to a welcome increase in UK car production and new car sales.

“But a rising cost of living threatens consumer appetite, whilst rising energy and other inflationary costs are putting pricing under pressure.

“The remainder of 2022 is set to further challenge the UK car industry, despite the welcome easing of component availability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF
Petrol drivers continue to get a ‘raw deal’ at the pumps despite a record price drop last month, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol drivers still getting ‘raw deal’ despite record fall in pump prices – RAC
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
Parents spend £781 a year to keep kids on the road
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
Toyota Yaris takes the high road in cross country style
Mark Wilkie and TrustFord regional director Glen Kenington with the new E-Transit. Picture by Wullie Marr
Ford takes to the road with new E-Transit
0
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth £600 million (Co-op/PA)
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
Munro 4x4 EV.
Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal
0
Asda runs 320 petrol stations across the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda ‘in £450m bid for Co-op’s petrol stations’
Paul Dick of TrustFord Aberdeen mobile servicing.
TrustFord to take servicing direct to the customer
0

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…