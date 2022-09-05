Plunging pound precedes new PM but FTSE treads water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plunging pound precedes new PM but FTSE treads water

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 5:33 pm
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liz Truss’s election as Prime Minister coincided with volatile European markets and the lowest pound against the dollar seen in decades, as the UK awaited its new leader.

But while London’s top index suffered losses during the day, it ended just about in the green on Monday, as gas and oil price rises pushed up stocks on the FTSE 100.

It closed the day up 6.24 points, or 0.09%, at 7,287.43.

However, it was the foreign exchange market that hit the headlines, with the pound dropping to the lowest point against the dollar in 37 years on Monday morning.

It briefly fell to a low where one pound could buy just 1.1443 dollars, below the 1.14506 it touched at the height of the pandemic on March 19 2020.

Analysts suggested that a weaker pound indicated concern among traders at Ms Truss’s leadership and her tax-cutting ambitions, which could send the country’s inflation even higher.

But by the time markets had closed, sterling had regained some ground from the earlier lows. It was up 0.08% against the dollar at 1.1515, and flat against the euro at 1.1599.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Once more, oil prices have come to the rescue of the FTSE 100, with the index looking to end this relatively uneventful session flat on the day.

“Opec’s talk of a modest cut to production has provided the spark for another bounce in oil prices.

“Should it continue to cut production if prices sink further, it risks intensifying the global recession that seems to be more likely with each passing day.”

European markets suffered greater declines on Monday in the wake of the news last week that Russian-owned gas and oil firm Gazprom would be shutting its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the largest gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, indefinitely.

The announcement prompted further gloom over the energy crisis and warnings of winter blackouts.

Germany’s top index, the Dax, had fallen 2.18% at the end of the day, while the French Cac 40 was 1.26% lower.

Brent crude oil saw a substantial uplift and was 2.63% higher when European markets closed, hitting 95.47 dollars per barrel.

US markets were sheltered from movement on Monday as they closed for the Labour Day national holiday.

In company news, housebuilder Vistry Group agreed a takeover of rival Countryside Properties in a deal worth about £1.25 billion.

Vistry said that the merger will create a leader in the partnerships housing sector and expand the delivery of affordable housing across England.

Shares in Vistry ended the day 14p higher, at 755p.

Elsewhere in the housing sector, property franchise company Belvoir saw its half-year revenues jump by 12% as it benefited from an active lettings market.

The AIM-listed company reported a boost in buy-to-let purchases and higher rents that partially offset a slowdown in house sales caused by supply shortages.

Belvoir’s shares were down by 5p, at 220p.

In pharmaceuticals, a warning about the impact of economic uncertainty on the sector and a return to pre-pandemic spending from Dechra Pharmaceuticals sent its shares tumbling.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals business said trade had been bolstered during the pandemic by increased spending on pets, but that it is likely to fall back to normal levels.

Shares in Dechra dropped by about 10% during the day and were down 370p to 3,126p when markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 18.25p to 471.5p, BAE Systems, up 23p to 787.4p, JD Sports, up 2.85p to 122.8p, Ocado Group, up 15.6p to 719.6p, and Kingfisher, up 5.1p to 239.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Dehra Pharmaceuticals, down 370p to 3,126p, Smurfit Kappa, down 151p to 2,798p, CRH, down 121p to 3,075p, Abrdn, down 4.6p to 147.5p, and Smith, down 8.1p to 263p.

[[title]]

[[text]]

