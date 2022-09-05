New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:03 am
More banking hubs, which help to fill gaps in access to cash, will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More banking hubs, which help to fill gaps in access to cash, will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More banking hubs – which help to fill gaps in access to cash – will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced.

An additional 13 hubs will be created, bringing the total number planned to 25, according to ATM network Link and the Cash Action Group, which includes banking industry representatives and others.

Banking hubs operate in a similar way to bank branches, but their services are shared, with banks providing staff on rotation so that trained specialists from different banks are available on different days.

The 13 new hubs will be in locations including Brechin in Angus, Forres in Moray, Carluke in Lanarkshire, Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway, Axminster in Devon, Barton-upon-Humber in Lincolnshire, Lutterworth in Leicestershire, Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, Cheadle in Staffordshire, Belper in Derbyshire, Maryport in Cumbria and Hornsea in Yorkshire.

Additionally, the first banking hub under the scheme in Northern Ireland will open in Kilkeel in Newry.

Banks and building societies have asked Link to identify communities that need help and the locations have been selected as part of that work.

The first banking hubs were piloted last year in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire and Rochford in Essex. The two hubs have already had approaching 60,000 customer visits and transactions worth £16 million have taken place since they opened.

As the impact of the cost-of-living crisis becomes increasingly apparent, the hubs are likely to become an ever more important resource, particularly in communities with minimal or limited cash access or banking facilities, those behind the initiative said.

John Bachtler, chair of the Cambuslang Community Council, said: “The banking hub is the centre of our community and it’s bringing life back to the high street and crucially helping people and businesses with their everyday banking needs.

“It gets busier and busier every week and we know it will make a significant difference in other communities across the UK.”

Bank branch closures, alongside other trends, have sparked concerns about people’s continued ability to easily access cash.

The Post Office also has an agreement that helps people to do their everyday banking over its counters.

Convenience stores have also been offering cashback at tills as part of the initiatives to address gaps in the cash system.

There are also initiatives under way to provide standalone deposit services and banking services in libraries or community centres.

The UK Government has also said that people across the UK will benefit from new legislation to protect access to cash.

Natalie Ceeney, chair of the Cash Action Group, said: “Cash still matters hugely to millions of people across the UK and with the cost-of-living crisis biting, more and more people are turning to cash as a way of budgeting effectively.”

She continued: “This is only the start. The hub network will expand significantly to meet the demand of communities across the UK. I would expect us to be supporting hundreds of communities within a few years.”

John Howells, CEO of Link, said: “The UK isn’t ready to go cashless yet and it’s vital to protect our national cash infrastructure for the millions of consumers who still rely on cash. The intended legislation is a very positive step that will ensure access to cash for UK consumers for years to come.

“Any community with a problem with access to cash can now contact LINK and ask for help.

“We will also proactively check every community where ATMs and branches are closing to see if help should be provided. Where a community lacks the access that it needs, Link will commission services such as free ATMs and shared banking hubs from the new company being set up by the banks.

“The Financial Conduct Authority is working with Link to oversee the whole approach and make sure that communities get the help that they need.”

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: “The country’s cash infrastructure has been cut to the bone in recent years due to ATMs and bank branches closing, leaving millions of consumers who rely on cash and face-to-face banking services at risk of being cut adrift.

“It’s encouraging to see the banking industry announce more banking hubs which, alongside other bank alternatives such as enhanced Post Offices, could play a role in ensuring local communities’ cash needs are met.

“These hubs, as well as ones announced in December, must open as soon as possible so consumers can benefit.

“However, only long-promised legislation will properly protect cash.

“The Financial Conduct Authority must be given the appropriate powers to oversee the framework of the country’s cash system, including determining a local community’s access to cash needs based on geographic distances, as well as holding banks to account.

“Given the rate of bank branch and ATM closures in recent years, that cannot happen quickly enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Rail passengers on the West Coast Main Line face a further cut to services as another operator embroiled in an industrial dispute is introducing emergency timetables (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train operator involved in industrial dispute slashes timetables
Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to Direct Line Home Insurance (David Davies/PA Archive)
Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’
Vertu said that profit in the first half was ahead of last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vertu registers profit increase but warns of rising electricity bill
Berkeley is a London-focused construction company (Victoria Jones/PA)
Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs
Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has dropped its appeal against a legal ruling that would have prevented the handover of the contract to rival Allwyn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
National Lottery handover to Allwyn set to go ahead after Camelot drops appeal
One of the UK’s biggest bus companies has fallen victim to a cyber attack (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Transport company Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack
The new £370m HS2 Birmingham Interchange station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said (HS2 Ltd/PA)
New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites
The 159 service launched in September 2021 (PA)
HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0