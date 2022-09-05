HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:04 am
The 159 service launched in September 2021 (PA)
The 159 service launched in September 2021 (PA)

HSBC UK, First Direct and Metro Bank have become the latest firms to join an anti-scam service that allows people to quickly reach their bank when they receive a suspicious or fraudulent phone call.

Called 159, the scheme is backed by banking, tech and telecoms firms and enables users to quickly and securely connect with their bank if they believe they have received an unexpected, suspicious, or fraudulent phone call about a financial matter.

It is operated by Stop Scams UK, which says it aims to stop scams at the source.

The group said the three new banks joining 159 serve around 18.5 million UK customers.

A number of other UK banks, including Barclays, the Co-operative Bank, Lloyds, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander, Starling, and TSB, are already part of the 159 service.

Since it launched in September 2021, the group says more than 160,000 calls have been made to 159.

Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, said: “I am delighted to see the rapid expansion in the reach and capacity of 159 this year. Not only is 159 being used by growing numbers of people but it now serves an even larger number of banks.

“It is fantastic that HSBC UK, First Direct and Metro Bank have joined 159. Together they represent an important part of the UK market, allowing 159 to help protect more people from harm.

“The rapidly growing use of 159 since its launch clearly demonstrates both its value and need. It is good to see the message getting through, that if you receive an unexpected or suspicious call on a financial matter: stop, hang up and call 159.

“I am looking forward to the continued development of 159, which will undoubtedly allow it to better serve an even greater number of UK consumers, as well as continuing to welcome new members to Stop Scams UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Rail passengers on the West Coast Main Line face a further cut to services as another operator embroiled in an industrial dispute is introducing emergency timetables (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train operator involved in industrial dispute slashes timetables
Hot tubs are running dry as the cost-of-living crisis bites, according to Direct Line Home Insurance (David Davies/PA Archive)
Hot tubs ‘running dry as households squeezed by rising living costs’
Vertu said that profit in the first half was ahead of last year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Vertu registers profit increase but warns of rising electricity bill
Berkeley is a London-focused construction company (Victoria Jones/PA)
Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs
Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has dropped its appeal against a legal ruling that would have prevented the handover of the contract to rival Allwyn (Andrew Milligan/PA)
National Lottery handover to Allwyn set to go ahead after Camelot drops appeal
One of the UK’s biggest bus companies has fallen victim to a cyber attack (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/PA)
Transport company Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack
The new £370m HS2 Birmingham Interchange station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said (HS2 Ltd/PA)
New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Consumer spending slows in August as inflation bites
More banking hubs, which help to fill gaps in access to cash, will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show

More from Press and Journal

It is estimated that Belladrum festival attracted over 25,000 over the three days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0