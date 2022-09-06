Halfords hit with fine for sending 500,000 unwanted marketing emails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Halfords hit with fine for sending 500,000 unwanted marketing emails

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 2:34 pm
Halfords has been fined £30,000 after an investigation found it had sent nearly 500,000 unwanted marketing emails (Halford/ PA)
Halfords has been fined £30,000 after an investigation found it had sent nearly 500,000 unwanted marketing emails.

The bike retailer had received complaints over emails about a government voucher scheme that gave people £50 off the cost of repairing a bike at any participating store or mechanic in England.

Halfords jumped on the scheme to promote free bike assessments in its stores therefore clearly advertising its own services, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) found in its investigation.

Hundreds of thousands of unsolicited marketing emails were a breach of electronic marketing rules, the ICO concluded.

Andy Curry, head of investigations at the ICO, said: “It is against the law to send marketing emails or texts to people without their permission.

“Not only this, it is a violation of their privacy rights as well as being frustrating and downright annoying.

“Halfords are a household name and we expect companies like them to know and act better.

“This incident does not reflect well on the internal advice or processes and therefore a fine was warranted in this case.

“This also sends a message to similar organisations to review their electronic marketing operations, and that we will take necessary action if they break the law.”

Electronic marketing rules prevent a company from sending emails or messages to people unless they have consented to it or they are an existing customer who has bought a product in the past.

It also means that retailers must give people a simple way to opt out of marketing emails.

But customers who received messages from Halfords had not opted into marketing from the retailer therefore it could not rely on the available exemptions, the ICO said.

The ICO has the power to issue fines of up to £500,000 to companies who send nuisance marketing, and can even apply for court orders to wind up firms or get directors disqualified.

A Halfords spokesperson said: “We are very surprised at this decision. The email was sent as part of a collaboration with the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Energy Saving Trust.

“Its principal purpose was to alert people to DfT’s Fix Your Bike voucher scheme and inform them on how to redeem the vouchers.

“This was an important part of the government’s strategy for dealing with the profound and urgent transport issues caused by the pandemic.

“We understand that only one individual complained. We believed at the time – and continue to believe – that the email complied with the rules.

“In any event, it is disappointing that the ICO has not taken into account the unique circumstances in which the email was sent.”

