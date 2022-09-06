New HS2 station will bring 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

New HS2 station will bring 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 1:08 pm
Birmingham HS2 Interchange station. (HS2/PA)
Birmingham HS2 Interchange station. (HS2/PA)

A new £370 million HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs and more than 100 apprenticeships to the West Midlands.

Building work preparing the land for the Birmingham HS2 Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull has already begun, but the rail hub will not be open until 2027 at the earliest.

The station has been designed to use natural ventilation, daylight, solar power and rainwater harvested from its roof, winning an award for its green credentials.

It has been described as “transformational for the Midlands” by Mark Thurston, HS2’s chief executive.

Birmingham HS2 Interchange site
The Birmingham HS2 Interchange site, with work on building the station due to start in 2024 (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC, it will have direct transport links to the existing Birmingham International station and airport.

Speaking on Tuesday at the site where the station will be built, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “A thousand jobs will be created in the construction of this place (the station) over the the next few years,” adding it was “absolutely” an example of levelling up.

He added: “When we think of levelling up in action, HS2 epitomises the potential we can and must unleash by backing the right schemes.

“HS2 will reinforce our region’s place at the heart of the UK economy when it starts operating but it is already delivering for the West Midlands today – through job creation, opportunities for local businesses and of course this new station contract.”

HS2 bridge installed
HS2 workers watch as a bridge is wheeled into position over the M42 at the HS2 interchange station site near Solihull (Jacob King/PA)

Declan McGeeney, Laing O’Rourke’s director of UK Infrastructure, said the build was “significant”, not least because of its eco-credentials.

“If you come here in four years’ time, it’ll be like the phoenix rising from the ashes actually, because you’ll have the railway, HS2 underneath, and a large Interchange station – one of the most sustainable stations in the world,” he said.

He confirmed there will be more than 1,000 people working on site, at the peak of building operations.

Mr McGeeney added: “We will create over 100 apprenticeships, locally, making sure we train them into a construction sector that is desperately short of skills.

“I’ve been in the industry 25 years, I think it’s a very exciting sector, and we need to make sure we use this project as a bit of a stepping stone to make sure we attract more talent into the sector.”

Calling the project “massively important”, Cllr Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said: “From the beginning I have been insisting we need great standards design involved with the development here and I think we have that with the Interchange station proposals … which are second to none really.”

Part of the wider site’s future will be plans to build 3,000 houses, with Cllr Courts adding the proposals were “taking some of the development strain” from other parts of the borough.

Planning permission was secured for the station two years ago, with building work starting in 2024, and due to end by 2027.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

London-listed advertising firm M&C Saatchi has blamed £8.4 million in costs battling off takeover bids for lower profits over the past half-year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
M&C Saatchi profits slip as it books £8.4m costs fighting takeover
Housebuilder Barratt Developments has posted record annual figures (PA)
Barratt posts record profits but adds to signs of cooling housing market
WH Smith has seen sales at its high street arm remain below pre-pandemic levels after a hit from the recent cyber attack on its Funky Pigeon online greeting cards business (Philip Toscano/PA)
WH Smith’s high street chain remains under pressure after Funky Pigeon cyber hit
Halfords have reported rising sales (Halfords/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis creating risk to road safety, warns Halfords boss
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
Mel Smith of Ocado (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
Prestigious businesswomen awards announced
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted
People are being urged not to be tempted by fake investments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cryptocurrency scam warning issued by ombudsman service
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0