‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:04 am
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)

Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests.

Nearly half of households (48%) containing people with disabilities have struggled to keep their home warm and comfortable at some point this year, compared with three in 10 (30%) households, charitable foundation the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found.

Two-thirds (66%) of households containing people with disabilities have avoided turning on the heating, as have 58% of non-disabled households.

The research also indicated that over a quarter (29%) of households where someone is disabled are in serious financial difficulty, based on their situation when it comes to factors such as their ability to pay bills and their level of savings.

Nearly half (48%) of households where someone has a disability have reduced the use of their cooker, as have 30% of non-disabled households.

More than two-fifths (44%) of households containing people with disabilities have reduced the number of showers or baths they take, as have 28% of non-disabled households.

The Facing Barriers research was commissioned by the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust and analysed by a team at the University of Bristol.

It is a part of a series of reports tracking the personal finances of households since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This analysis was based on data taken from a YouGov survey in May and June of more than 5,700 people, including more than 1,000 people in households where someone is living with a disability that limits their activities “a lot”.

Households where someone is disabled are nearly twice as likely to have no savings than households where no-one is disabled, at 38% versus 22%, the research found.

To cope with increasing financial pressures, disabled households were found to be more likely to have received financial help from friends and family (15% versus 7% of non-disabled households), pawned or sold possessions (9% versus 5%) or borrowed from illegal lenders (1.5% versus 0.6%).

Diet has also been affected, with 43% of disabled households saying they have been eating lower quality food than usual, alongside 25% of non-disabled households. And nearly a third (31%) of disabled households have seen changes in the number of meals they eat, as have 12% of non-disabled households.

Mubin Haq, CEO of abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, said: “Millions of families are being hit by the cost-of-living crisis, but our analysis highlights the very severe impact on disabled households.”

Professor Sharon Collard, chair in personal finance at the University of Bristol, said many disabled people “face difficulties accessing well-paid jobs or sufficient financial support, and this is often compounded by the higher everyday costs that are necessary for disabled people to meet the same or equivalent living standards as non-disabled people”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has warned new Prime Minister Liz Truss against weakening workers’ rights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC warns new Prime Minister not to weaken workers’ rights
Mel Smith of Ocado (Veuve Clicquot/PA)
Prestigious businesswomen awards announced
A survey has revealed high levels of support for renewables including onshore wind – with even higher backing from Tory voters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Public backs wind and solar farms to reduce energy bills, poll suggests
People are being urged not to be tempted by fake investments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cryptocurrency scam warning issued by ombudsman service
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Brexiteer investment firm boss becomes Business Secretary
Britain’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has the job of holding the UK’s purse strings as the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Long-term Liz Truss ally to hold nation’s purse strings
Top European markets made gains on Tuesday amid speculation that newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to unveil a £90 billion energy bill support package (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
European markets edge higher as UK awaits energy bill support package
Ministers have been told to ‘cut the crap’ by nationalising water companies and accelerating efforts to reduce sewage pollution (Toby Williams/PA)
Nationalise water companies to help reduce sewage pollution, ministers told
The total number of takeovers and mergers involving UK companies dropped significantly in June amid firms fielding high inflation, supply chain disruption and geopolitical tensions (Steven Paston/ PA)
Takeovers and mergers slowed in June as UK firms fielded economic turmoil
Energy bills are set to soar by 80% this winter without Government help.(John Stillwell/PA)
What support is expected on energy bills?

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0