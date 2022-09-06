Prestigious businesswomen awards announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prestigious businesswomen awards announced

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 12:05 am
The former head of a leading online retailer has won a prestigious business award.

Mel Smith, former chief executive of Ocado Retail, won Veuve Clicquot’s 50th annual Bold Woman Award in recognition of her “outstanding” leadership over the last three years.

Mursal Hedayat, founder of Chatterbox, an online language school that trains and employs refugees as teachers, has won the Bold Future Award.

Judges praised Mursal’s demonstration of entrepreneurial daring, in just six years, Chatterbox has raised more than £2 million in investment and works with the world’s leading organisations.

They were also impressed by Mursal’s commitment to championing better representation, a former refugee herself, she came to the UK as a child from Afghanistan and has become a leading proponent of encouraging refugees into skilled work.

Mel Smith was praised for her “inspired” stewardship of Ocado Retail, which under her leadership became the UK’s fastest-growing grocery retailer.

She recently stepped down as chief executive after spending three years at the company’s helm, having overseen the initial setup of a joint venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer.

Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Veuve Clicquot, said: “For the last 50 years, Veuve Clicquot has celebrated trailblazing female leadership and we have shone a spotlight on some of the UK’s most inspirational leaders.

“The winners this year are no exception.

“Mel Smith and Mursal Hedayat each emulate the entrepreneurial daring of Madame Clicquot herself, but they also represent those characteristics we can expect to see from successful leaders in the coming years, from pushing boundaries and achieving tremendous growth to fostering better representation for women at all levels.”

Mel Smith said: “I believe in the power of curiosity, bringing my best self, and daring greatly.

“I hope that resonates and inspires the next generation of female and indigenous leaders in retail and beyond.”

Mursal Hedayat said: “The world of entrepreneurship remains unduly hostile to female founders and I am immensely grateful for this honour, and the visibility it brings.

“Platforming mine and Chatterbox’s work to integrate refugees and career re-starters into the workforce as language coaches supports our efforts to smash glass ceilings for professionals marginalised for reasons beyond their gender, which means the world to me.

“Thank you to the Bold judges for bringing us into the spotlight.”

