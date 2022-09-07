Energy leaders write to PM urging action on legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy leaders write to PM urging action on legislation

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 5:47 pm
The Energy Bill could be the new Prime Minister’s ‘first major legislative victory’, industry bosses said (Alamy/PA)
A group of energy trade bodies have written to the Prime Minister to suggest that she focuses on passing new energy laws that ensure policy keeps up with a rapidly evolving industry.

Bosses at eight trade bodies said that passing the Energy Bill could be the first victory for Liz Truss’s new Government.

They offered to meet with the new team at Downing Street to bring them up to speed with the trade bodies’ priorities.

“The successful passage of the Energy Bill could be your Government’s first major legislative victory,” they said in a letter to the new Prime Minister.

“As the first dedicated energy legislation in a decade, your Government has an opportunity to ensure policy and regulation keeps pace with our ever-evolving energy system, delivering the right infrastructure, in the right place, at the right time.

“The Bill can not only help overcome the unprecedented challenges the sector faces today, but also ensure the country capitalises on the immense opportunities as we transition to net zero.

“A recommitment to the Bill would be a welcome signal that your Government remains committed to not only net zero, but the UK’s booming green energy industries.”

The letter was signed by the chief executives of the Energy Networks Association, David Smith; the Association for Decentralised Energy, Lily Frencham; the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, Ruth Herbert; the Energy and Utilities Alliance, Mike Foster; the Global Infrastructure Investor Association, Lawrence Slade; Hydrogen UK, Clare Jackson; Nuclear Industry Association, Tom Greatrex; and Dhara Vyas, the director of advocacy at Energy UK.

They added: “We would therefore be delighted to work with you and your team in Number 10 Downing Street as the Bill passes through Parliament.

“As a first step, CEOs (chief executive officers) of our respective trade bodies would be happy to brief your policy team on our collective priorities.”

