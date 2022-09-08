Primark owner AB Foods set for profit fall next year amid cost-of-living crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Primark owner AB Foods set for profit fall next year amid cost-of-living crunch

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:10 am
Primark owner AB Foods is set to post higher profits after rising prices to offset surging costs (Jacob King/PA)
Primark owner Associated British Foods (AB Foods) has warned that profits are set to fall next year amid soaring costs at the value fashion brand and pressure on customer budgets.

The consumer group told investors on Thursday morning that it expects profit margins in the Primark business to decline in the face of “volatile” energy costs and weakness in the pound.

Earlier this year, the group lifted some prices at Primark but said it will hold off from further increases as shoppers see their spending power impacted by rising energy bills.

In a statement, the company said: “Against this current volatile backdrop and a context of likely much reduced disposable consumer income, we have decided not to implement further price increases next year beyond those already actioned and planned.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of Primark and supports our core proposition of everyday affordability and price leadership.”

Nevertheless, Primark expects sales to increase on the back of its continued store expansion plan and planned price increases for its autumn/winter ranges.

Jars of Patak's curry sauce on a shelf in a supermarket
AB Foods also owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

It came as AB Foods said Primark sales are expected to increase by 40% to £7.7 billion for the latest financial year, which is set to complete on September 17.

The firm said it has seen strong sales in the UK amid the continued recovery of high streets following the impact of pandemic restrictions.

However, it also highlighted that Primark sales were “weaker than expected” in continental Europe over the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s food business is expected to post higher profits next year following price increases.

The group said the grocery operation – which owns brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s – delivered sales growth over the latest quarter compared with the previous year, as price increases were used to offset major cost inflation.

AB Foods’ Allied Bakeries business, which makes Kingsmill bread, reported higher sales but also increased losses due to “significantly higher costs for wheat, energy and distribution”.

Elsewhere, sales of Twinings saw “a return to more normal levels of demand” after they were boosted by shoppers spending more time at home during the pandemic.

AB Foods said the group expects to see a “significant increase” in adjusted operating profit over the year to September 17, as it held firm on previous guidance.

