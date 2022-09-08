Morrisons takeover of McColl’s will ‘not harm majority of shoppers’, says CMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Morrisons takeover of McColl’s will ‘not harm majority of shoppers’, says CMA

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 12:32 pm
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s of one of their stores (McColls/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s of one of their stores (McColls/PA)

Morrisons’ takeover of convenience chain McColl’s will “not harm the vast majority of shoppers or other businesses”, the competition regulator has said following a probe of the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its initial investigations found 35 local areas where the two brands would compete.

Morrisons said it now hopes for a “swift conclusion” to the £190 million merger deal.

It comes after Morrisons was acquired by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), the parent company of 800-strong petrol forecourt giant MFG, for £7 billion last year.

Cost of living crisis
Morrisons agreed its takeover of McColl’s in May (Ian West/PA)

The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed to buy McColl’s in a rescue deal in May after the retailer collapsed into administration in light of soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

In July, the CMA first launched a phase one probe into the move amid concerns it could lessen competition.

“Following its investigation, the CMA has found that the merger between Morrisons and McColl’s raises competition concerns in 35 areas, where McColl’s or MFG convenience stores will face reduced competition if the deal is allowed to go ahead as planned,” the regulator said on Thursday.

“Weaker competition could lead to higher prices or a lower quality service for the customers in these areas who rely on their local shops for groceries.”

Morrisons now has five working days to submit proposals to ease these competition concerns.

Sorcha O’Carroll, CMA senior director of mergers, said: “As the cost of living soars, it’s particularly important that shops are facing proper competition so that customers get the best prices possible when picking up essentials or doing the weekly shop.

“While the vast majority of shoppers and other businesses won’t lose out, we’re concerned that the deal could lead to higher prices for people in some areas.

“If Morrisons and McColl’s can address these concerns, then we won’t need to move on to an in-depth investigation.

“In the meantime, we’re working closely with Morrisons to ensure that it can provide the support that McColl’s needs to continue to operate during our investigation.”

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We welcome the announcement today by the CMA that the acquisition of McColl’s only raises concerns in a small number of local areas.

“We will now work closely with the CMA on our proposed remedies in these 35 local areas and look forward to a swift conclusion of the process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The online fashion firm said it saw weaker sales in August as inflation weighed on customers (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers
The London Stock Exchange has confirmed it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the death of the Queen (PA)
London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns
Two out of five people do not feel part of their local community, the Co-op found (Alamy/PA)
Many people do not feel part of their local community, study suggests
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and soaring energy prices, new analysis warns (John Walton/PA)
Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’
(PA)
Notes with Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender, Bank of England says
The Queen during a visit to the headquarters of British Airways (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Selfridges to close doors on Friday as businesses pay tribute to Queen
London’s top markets were all in the green on Thursday after the Prime Minister committed to spending billions of pounds on freezing energy bills (House of Commons/ PA)
London markets make gains as PM unveils huge energy support package
On and offshore wind turbines can help solve the crisis, energy boss Keith Anderson said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to Liz Truss’ announcement of her energy crisis plan (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PM’s energy plan does not help families with rising inflation – Drakeford
The regulator will continue with the price cap as usual. (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem to continue announcing price cap despite Government bills guarantee

More from Press and Journal

David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s of one of their stores (McColls/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0
Floral tributes left at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson.
IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across…
0