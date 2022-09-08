Selfridges to close doors on Friday as businesses pay tribute to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Selfridges to close doors on Friday as businesses pay tribute to Queen

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 8:02 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 9:18 pm
The Queen during a visit to the headquarters of British Airways (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Selfridges has led tributes to the Queen as the department store said it would not open its doors on Friday.

The company closed early on Thursday and said it would remain closed all day Friday before reopening at the weekend.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. ​

“Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on 6 February 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment.​”

It comes as some of the UK’s biggest brands, from Marks & Spencer to British Airways and Harrods shared memories of their interactions with the Queen and sent their respects to the royal family.

British Airways said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have flown Her Majesty on a number of occasions, moments which we will always cherish.

“Her Majesty has for so long shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times, so now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom, to thank her for her service and bid her a final farewell.”

Department store Harrods said: “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”

Chocolate maker Cadbury tweeted that it was mourning the loss of the Queen.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary service she gave to the UK, the Commonwealth & our international relations over the years,” it said.

Marks & Spencer said that the Queen had led with “quiet determination”.

It said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She’s led for over 70 years with quiet determination and selfless devotion.

“We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences.”

Vodafone thanked the Queen for her “dedication to duty”.

It said: “Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this time.

“We offer our sincere thanks for her dedication to duty, both to the UK and across the wider Commonwealth.”

Sainsbury’s said that she was “truly remarkable”.

“She was a truly remarkable woman and an inspiration to so many people,” the supermarket said.

“We thank her for her decades of service to our country. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty’s family at this difficult time.”

Aston Martin said it was “honoured” when it was visited by the Queen more than half a century ago.

“The Queen has dedicated her life to public service, and throughout her long reign was a passionate champion for British culture, enterprise and innovation. We were honoured she visited Aston Martin in 1966.”

Royal Mail said: “We join with people across the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We extend our deepest condolences to His Majesty and to all members of the Royal Family.”

Separately, Royal Mail staff that were due to go on strike on Friday called off the industrial action.

Virgin called the Queen “an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life”.

