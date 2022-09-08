Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:04 am
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and soaring energy prices, new analysis warns (John Walton/PA)
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and high energy prices, new analysis warns.

A report by consumer website Electrifying.com stated that there are just seven new electric cars on sale in the UK for under £30,000.

That compares with 107 petrol or diesel cars in the same price bracket.

The analysis also found that the amount of money saved by running an electric car instead of a petrol model has reduced in recent months as energy prices have spiralled and pump prices have fallen from record highs.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the increase in sales of new pure electric cars has slowed down in recent months.

The number of registrations during the first three months of the year was 102% more than during the same period in 2021.

At the end of August, the year-to-date increase had fallen to 49%.

Electrifying.com founder and chief executive Ginny Buckley said electric cars are “firmly embedded in the UK’s car-buying habits” but warned that drivers are “paying more” to make the switch from petrol and diesel.

She went on: “The choice of affordable cars is dwindling, and, unless you’re charging on a cheap night-time tariff, you’ll now barely notice the savings.

“Unless action is taken – and quickly – many hard-working people across the country risk being priced out of the electric revolution.

“If we are to bring everyone along on the journey, we need the Government to step in immediately to incentivise drivers to make the switch.”

Ms Buckley said interest-free loans to purchase used electric cars – such as those available in Scotland – should be rolled out across the rest of the UK.

A Government spokesperson said: “We want everyone to be able to make the switch to cleaner, zero-emission cars and latest figures continue to show more people are choosing to go electric.

“The majority of electric vehicles continue to have lower overall running costs than petrol and diesel alternatives, thanks to cheaper charging, lower maintenance costs and tax incentives.

“This is backed by £2.5 billion Government funding committed since 2020 to help boost charging infrastructure and drive the transition to zero-emission vehicles across the nation.”

