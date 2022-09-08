Many people do not feel part of their local community, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Many people do not feel part of their local community, study suggests

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:02 am
Two out of five people do not feel part of their local community, the Co-op found (Alamy/PA)
Two out of five people do not feel part of their local community, the Co-op found (Alamy/PA)

Two out of five people do not feel part of their local community with many planning to move out of the area, a new study suggests.

A survey by the Co-op of more than 2,100 adults found those living in the West Midlands, London and Scotland were least likely to feel part of their community.

Northern Ireland topped the list as the area with the most engaged communities, followed by the East of England and the East Midlands.

The Co-op said one reason for the lack of community spirit was that communities can be seen as a “revolving door”, with one in four of those polled saying they will probably move away in a few years time.

For those who plan on moving out of their area in the next five years, over a quarter said it was because they don’t feel a strong connection to their community, a fifth said they wanted to live closer to their friends and family and a similar number said they were renting and so have no housing security.

Other reasons included expensive housing or a lack of jobs, while issues such as a lack of shops or doctors’ surgeries were identified.

In response to the findings, the Co-op announced plans to introduce a further 150 ‘Member Pioneers’ aimed at bringing people and local causes together.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at the Co-op said: “It’s concerning that so many people feel disconnected from their local community.

“Our study shows that when people come together good things happen, which is crucial during these challenging times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds
The Liberty store on London’s Regent Street is closed on Friday (PA)
Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen
A final plaster cast known as the ‘Dressed Head’, by Arnold Machin, of Queen Elizabeth II, which provided the portrait for use on British stamps from 1967 to date, on display during a preview of the Postal Museum in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Stamps bearing the Queen’s image remain valid
The online fashion firm said it saw weaker sales in August as inflation weighed on customers (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers
The London Stock Exchange has confirmed it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the death of the Queen (PA)
London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and soaring energy prices, new analysis warns (John Walton/PA)
Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’
(PA)
Notes with Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender, Bank of England says
The Queen during a visit to the headquarters of British Airways (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Selfridges to close doors on Friday as businesses pay tribute to Queen

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…