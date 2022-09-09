Markets higher in London on global rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Markets higher in London on global rally

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:26 pm
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

Markets in London traded as usual on Friday, and saw shares and the pound trade higher.

The London Stock Exchange confirmed that it planned to maintain normal opening hours after the death of the Queen, but would close during any public holidays.

The FTSE 100 joined an international rally, which saw global markets break out into a sea of green after recent spells of poor performance.

It comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday upped its interest rate by 0.75 percentage points to help tackle inflation across the eurozone.

It brings the rate to its highest point since 2011.

“Investors have put the ECB hike and Powell’s warning about more rate increases firmly behind them, and the rally of the past two days has gathered strength,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While the broader bear market most likely has further to run, it looks like the next bear market rally has also kicked into action.”

But what happens with UK interest rates has been thrown into turmoil by two events on Thursday.

The Bank of England’s decision makers were already likely to have to deal with new information after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an enormous energy support package for households and businesses.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee was due to meet next week, but due to the death of the Queen it postponed that meeting for seven days.

“UK investors will no doubt be feeling somewhat conflicted given the current events, and the BoE has followed the lead set by other institutions by postponing its rate increase,” Mr Beauchamp said.

“But otherwise it is very much business as usual, and next week will still see a significant focus on the UK with CPI (Consumer Prices Index inflation) and employment data, although it is unlikely to provide a real change in trend for sterling, which still looks to be on a downward path against the dollar.”

The FTSE ended the day up 1.2% at 7,351.07 points, a rise of 89.01. In Europe the Dax and Cac 40 both closed up 1.4%.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 had gained 1.3% and the Dow Jones was up 1% shortly after European markets closed.

Sterling rose 0.9% to 1.1600 against the dollar, and 0.4% to 1.1544 euros.

In company news, Asos warned on profits after sales undershot expectations in August. Customers are tightening their belts and not shopping as much for clothes, the business said.

June and July were good months, the business said, and it expects sales for the year to the end of August to meet expectations. But the autumn and winter are going to be tougher, and profits will be “around the bottom end of company guidance”.

Shares, however, rose by 1.2%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, up 4.12p to 86.9p, Anglo American, up 132p to 2,926.5p, Antofagasta, up 44.5p to 1,195.5p, Glencore, up 17.25p to 488.4p, and Standard Chartered, up 21.4p to 614.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Avast, down 3.6p to 726.6p, BAE, down 3p to 784.4p, JD Sports, down 0p to 126.1p, AstraZeneca, down 12p to 10,500p, and HSBC, down 1p to 525p.

