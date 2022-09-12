Boss who led Serco through decade-long turnaround to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss who led Serco through decade-long turnaround to step down

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 8:23 am
Rupert Soames has led outsourcing company Serco for nearly a decade (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Rupert Soames, is to step down from his role leading Serco, a company that holds millions of pounds worth of contracts with the Government.

The chief executive said “it is now time to outsource myself” after nearly a decade at the business.

The outsourcer will instead be led by Mark Irwin, a private equity veteran who has been at Serco since 2013.

Mr Soames was seen as a steady hand when he took the reins at a troubled Serco in 2014. The news of his appointment sent shares up by 10% at the time.

It followed four months without a permanent chief executive in place at the company after Christopher Hyman left in the wake of a Government contract scandal.

The business agreed to repay more than £68 million for overcharging on a contract to provide electronic tagging of offenders. The company had been charging to tag prisoners who were later found to be dead, in prison or overseas.

A subsidiary later took responsibility for three counts of fraud and two of false accounting after an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

This is what Mr Soames had to deal with when he arrived at the company nine years ago.

“Serco is unrecognisable from the business that he joined in 2014,” said chairman John Rishton.

“Under his leadership, the business was stabilised, a clear strategy developed and executed, which has resulted in the strong and successful business it is today.

“Rupert should be really proud of what he has achieved.”

Mr Soames said: “It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.

“My respect and admiration for the wonderful team of people at Serco, who work so hard to deliver superb public services and value for money for taxpayers, is unbounded, as it is for Serco’s customers, who are dedicated public servants facing the immense challenges of delivering high-quality public services in difficult times.”

