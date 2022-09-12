Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falling gas prices and retail boost drives European markets higher

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 5:44 pm
City of London as stocks moved higher on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
City of London as stocks moved higher on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

European markets made strong gains on Monday as they were boosted by easing gas prices and buoyant retail stocks.

In London, retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury’s have continued their strong rebound after the Government confirmed plans to freeze energy bills for households, boosting consumer spending power over the coming months.

The FTSE 100 increased to its highest level so far this month as a result

London’s top flight ended the day up 121,96 points, or 1.66%, at 7,473.03.

Meanwhile, the German Dax improved 2.4% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.95% higher as progress by Ukrainian fighters over the weekend also aided sentiment.

“Friday’s resilient tone has continued into the new week, as falling natural gas prices in Europe, as well as hopes that we’ve seen a peak in US inflation, has helped to maintain and build on the rebound seen at the end of last week,” comment Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

In the US, it was a low-key opening but the main markets opened slightly higher as they followed the sentiment in Europe.

Meanwhile, sterling lifted again to its highest levels this month as it benefited from renewed weakness in the dollar, with a bounce-back in the UK economy shown in July’s GDP figures also supporting the UK currency.

The pound was up 0.96% against the dollar at 1.169 and was 0.09% higher against the euro at 1.154 at the close.

Hotel Chocolat public offering
Hotel Chocolat shares closed higher despite confirming the end of direct-to-consumer sales in the US (Philip Toscano/PA)

Elsewhere in company news, Serco shares slumped after the outsourcing giant confirmed its chief executive Rupert Soames will retire after leading the firm’s turnaround.

The chief executive said “it is now time to outsource myself” after nearly a decade at the business, which will now be led by Mark Irwin, a private equity veteran who has been at Serco since 2013.

Shares in the company finished 12.2p lower at 168p at the close of play.

Hotel Chocolat edged higher in value despite confirming it will stop sales to customers through its own websites in the US.

The London-listed retailer said it will end “US direct-to-consumer sales” via its website and stop its own warehousing and fulfilment operations in the country.

Nevertheless, it saw shares closed 0.5p higher at 137.5p.

Wagamama
Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group’s shares moved lower. The firm is expecting to see higher costs persist, raising profitability concerns (Wagamama/PA)

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group finished in the red on Monday after brokers at Liberum cut their target price for the stock.

Analysts said the hospitality firm, which updated the market last week, is expecting to see higher costs persist at an elevated rate, raising concerns it could impact profitability. Shares moved 0.5p lower to 46p.

The price of oil climbed back slightly after last week hitting the lowest levels since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.99% to 94.69 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, up 15p at 257.1p, Sainsbury’s, up 11.8p at 214.4p, Howden Joinery, up 33.8p at 618.6p, Tesco, up 12.8p at 252.7p, and Ocado, up 39.8p at 796.6p.

The only four fallers of the day were M&G, down 2.4p at 201.7p, Pershing Square Holdings, down 20p at 2,855p, Melrose Industries, down 0.7p at 126.65p, and Imperial Brands, down 0.5p at 1,952p.

