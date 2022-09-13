Sainsbury’s increases pay again and offers free food to workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sainsbury’s increases pay again and offers free food to workers

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 1:28 pm
Sainsbury’s is increasing pay as part of a £25 million package (Michael McHugh/PA)
Sainsbury’s is increasing pay as part of a £25 million package (Michael McHugh/PA)

Sainsbury’s has raised pay for staff again and offered free food during shifts as part of a £25 million package to support workers facing cost-of-living pressures.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said £20 million of the cash boost will go towards a pay increase.

Around 127,000 hourly paid colleagues will receive a 25p per hour increase from October.

Sainsbury’s and Argos retail staff will see minimum pay lift from £10 to £10.25 per hour, with this increasing from £11.05 to £11.30 per hour in London.

It comes after the retail giant increased basic hourly pay for workers from £9.50 to £10 in January.

Sainsbury’s has said the latest pay increase means frontline workers will have seen a 7.9% pay rise over the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded 10.1% inflation in July.

Sainsbury’s added that the latest move will bring total investment into supporting its workers to around £150 million.

The new pay rates will come into effect from October 16 and will not affect the next annual pay review.

The retailer said it will also give workers “access to basic food items during shifts” from the first week of October until the end of December, as well as increasing discounts at Sainsbury’s and Argos.

“The free food will ensure that colleagues can have something to eat while they are at work and the longer and deeper discounts will help colleagues plan and manage their budgets through the autumn and in the run up to Christmas,” the company said.

It comes a day after Sainsbury’s confirmed it would be among major retailers to shut stores on Monday September 19 due to the Queen’s funeral.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s said: “Every day, I am hearing from colleagues who are really feeling the pressures of the rising cost of living.

“That’s why we are doing everything we can to help our colleagues as they face rising bills and living costs this autumn by investing £25 million into a package of support, including an early pay increase.

“This is the first time we have given two pay rises in the same year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Yang Cheongsam, an investigation and co-ordination bureau director-general of the Personal Information Protection Commission speaks at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea fines Google and Meta over privacy violations
Naked Wines shares have plunged over the last year (Laura Lean/PA)
‘Something awry’ at Naked Wines as new director leaves after three weeks
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills
A general view of the Google offices in Six Pancras Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
EU court largely upholds massive Google Android anti-competition fine
The prices of everyday items have increased over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months
Housebuilder Redrow has cheered annual profits returning to record levels (PA)
Redrow cheers profits returning to pre-Covid highs but sees market cooling
Shipping container transporters sit in the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, following a strike by members of the Unite union last month (Joe Giddens/PA)
Inflation continue to threaten living standards of millions of workers – Unite
Homewares retailer Dunelm said it saw annual profits leap nearly a third higher to a record £209m, but flagged an ‘extremely challenging’ wider economic backdrop (Chris Ison/PA)
Dunelm reveals record profit haul but warns over gloomy economy
A near-7% fall in petrol and diesel prices helped reduce inflation to below 10% in August (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Falling fuel prices push inflation back below 10%

More from Press and Journal

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
CR0020107 Highland League game - Inverurie Locos (red) v Fraserburgh (black). Picture of Jamie Michie with the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/03/2020
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0