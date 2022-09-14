‘Something awry’ at Naked Wines as new director leaves after three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Something awry’ at Naked Wines as new director leaves after three weeks

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 10:14 am
Naked Wines shares have plunged over the last year (Laura Lean/PA)
Naked Wines shares have plunged over the last year (Laura Lean/PA)

An analyst said “something has gone awry” at Naked Wines as a director left after only three weeks in the job, the business warned it is reviewing its plans for the next 18 months, and shares tanked.

The online retailer’s shares dropped by another quarter when markets first opened after the update, released late on Tuesday.

Naked Wines, which connects shoppers with wine makers, said it is trying to “address” the credit facility which allows it to borrow money from its banks.

It also announced the resignation of Pratham Ravi, who had joined the board just two weeks and five days ago.

He is an analyst with Florida-based investor Punch Card Capital, one of Naked Wines’ largest shareholders with an approximately 10% stake.

Wayne Brown, an analyst at Liberum, said: “The departure of an NED (non-executive director) who represented the group’s largest shareholder and had joined less than three weeks ago… so, something has gone somewhat awry.”

Naked Wines told shareholders on Tuesday: “The company is reviewing potential operational and financial plans for the next 18 months and will update on these plans alongside our trading update.

“The group’s focus is on developing plans demonstrating increased profitability, cost restraint and improved payback.

“Alongside this process we are in active discussions to address our credit facility to reflect any revised plan.

“The group remains in compliance with all obligations around this facility through (the first quarter) and expects to have headroom to the (second quarter) covenant tests.”

Liberum’s Mr Brown added: “The business update talks about cost-cutting, focusing on profitability going forward, which we interpret as a change in strategy and not being so aggressive on growth.

“This could imply a smaller business in the future and reining in ambitions, which makes sense considering how poor key performance indicators are.”

Naked Wines said it will publish a trading update for the first half of the financial year in the week beginning October 17.

It comes just a few months after the Norwich-based company warned that customers are not sticking around as much as it would have liked.

The business invests heavily in recruiting new subscribers in the hope that they will become loyal customers and more than offset that investment in the long term.

But, in a June update, it said retention rates had fallen from 88% to 80% in the last financial year. Days later the chief financial officer stepped down.

It marked the end of the pandemic highs for the online-only business. Shares fell 40% on that day alone, and are now down by more than 87% in the last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The group cautioned over a ‘highly uncertain’ end to the year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
John Lewis hands £500 support payout to workers as losses widen amid cost crisis
Sofa sales are looking grim for the industry, DFS said (Denis Kennedy/DFS Furniture/PA)
Sofa sales soften, says DFS
Ben van Beurden has led the oil major for nine years (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Shell boss Ben van Beurden to step down at end of year as replacement…
The Chancellor is reportedly weighing up whether to remove a cap on bankers’ bonuses (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Kwarteng considering removing cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of City shake-up
The survey was taken between August 1 and 31, before Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her plan to freeze energy bills (PA)
Consumer confidence sees steepest decline since early stages of pandemic
London stocks tumbled again on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Inflation and recession fears drag London markets lower
Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
McDonald’s says it will stay closed on Monday until 5pm (Ian West/PA)
McDonald’s to shut UK restaurants on day of Queen’s funeral
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’
The model rail firm – whose brands also include Scalextric, Airfix and Corgi – said hailed strong orders as it held firm on trading guidance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hornby says orders ahead of last year despite pressure on consumers

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…