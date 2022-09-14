Hornby says orders ahead of last year despite pressure on consumers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hornby says orders ahead of last year despite pressure on consumers

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 1:38 pm
The model rail firm – whose brands also include Scalextric, Airfix and Corgi – said hailed strong orders as it held firm on trading guidance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Model train maker Hornby said orders are ahead of last year as it told shareholders its latest performance is on track.

The collectibles group saw shares nudge higher as investors continue to seek signs of positive consumer sentiment amid concerns rising household bills could affect spending.

The firm highlighted that it takes encouragement from previous performances during times of economic uncertainty.

Hornby revealed on Wednesday that both sales and profit margins over the five months to August 31 were “in line” with its performance over the same period last year.

Nevertheless, the group flagged that its overall performance for the year will be heavily influenced by its “sales rate over the key Christmas trading period”.

The retail business said it has an “outstanding order book” which is higher than compared with the same period last year.

In a statement, the group added: “We are mindful of the impact the current economic climate may have on demand but remain encouraged by the historic performance of the hobby industry in prior downturns and our expectations for the full year are unchanged.”

Hornby also said it has sought mitigate any potential supply chain disruption it could face over the key Christmas period by bring forward shipping on key product lines.

Shares in the company were 0.9% higher after early trading.

