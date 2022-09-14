Inflation and recession fears drag London markets lower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation and recession fears drag London markets lower

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 5:26 pm
London stocks tumbled again on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
London stocks tumbled again on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

London’s markets slumped again as traders continue to fret about a global recession and a concerning inflation outlook.

UK CPI (Consumer Prices Index) inflation slowed slightly last month, according to official data, but it remains uncomfortably high for traders still expecting significant increases in interest rates.

US markets moved higher upon the opening bell but failed to arrest the downturn elsewhere.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 108.56 points, or 1.47%, at 7,277.3.

“US markets might have managed a little rebound, but European markets haven’t even managed that,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“Even a bounce in oil hasn’t done much for the FTSE 100, as fears of a global recession and concerns about the overall weaker outlook for Europe mean that investors are even less keen to buy the dip here than they are in the US.”

Elsewhere in Europe, German stocks were also week as the Government mulls the nationalisation of natural gas importer Uniper, pulling energy firms down in value.

The German Dax declined 1.17% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.42% lower.

Meanwhile, sterling was in the red despite the CPI improvement amid another rise in core inflation, but moved slightly off intra-day lows.

The pound was down 0.14% against the dollar at 1.156 and was 0.1% lower against the euro at 1.157 at the close.

In company news, homeware retailer Dunelm closed higher after it reported that annual profits leapt nearly a third higher to a new record.

The group reported that pre-tax profits jumped 32.4% to £209 million on a pro forma 52-week basis, up from £157.8 million the previous year.

Shares increased by 25p to 748p despite the company highlighting an “extremely challenging” wider economic backdrop.

Naked Wines suffered a headache after the online retailer warned it is reviewing its plans for the next 18 months and saw a director leave after only three weeks in the job.

The firm, which connects shoppers with wine makers, said it is trying to “address” the credit facility which allows it to borrow money from its banks.

Naked slid by 54.7p to 90.4p at the end of the session.

Elsewhere, luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin declined after reports in the Financial Times that the business is facing a £150 million lawsuit from two former car dealers.

Shares fell by 3.55p to 153.7p after Nebula Project AG, a firm run by Andreas Baenziger and Florian Kamelger, reportedly filed a case against Aston Martin.

Shares in Abrdn fell by 6.9p to 142.3p after brokers at Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from “hold” to “sell”.

The price of oil gained ground after US crude oil inventories were recorded at their lowest levels since 1984.

Brent crude oil increased by 2.03% to 95.06 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 19.6p at 827p, Haleon, up 3.7p at 270.3p, Pershing Square, up 30p at 2,800p, Shell, up 13.5p at 2,341p, and Whitbread, up 6p at 2,669p.

The biggest fallers in the index were Ocado, down 56p at 623.2p, Abrdn, down 6.9p at 142.3p, Berkeley, down 163p at 3,475p, Schroders, down 108p at 2,546p, and Melrose, down 4.85p at 116.75p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
McDonald’s says it will stay closed on Monday until 5pm (Ian West/PA)
McDonald’s to shut UK restaurants on day of Queen’s funeral
Small businesses are likely to struggle under the weight of record energy bills. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Businesses need information on energy support ‘urgently’
The model rail firm – whose brands also include Scalextric, Airfix and Corgi – said hailed strong orders as it held firm on trading guidance (Danny Lawson/PA)
Hornby says orders ahead of last year despite pressure on consumers
Downing Street said it will backdate energy bills for businesses, if the support scheme is delayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Businesses to get backdated support for energy bills if scheme delayed
House-hunters are feeling more hesitant about moving in the next few months, according to Savills (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Less urgency in housing market’ as buyers show caution over near-term moves
Stonegate has said it expects to keep some pubs and bars open on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pubs and bars giant Stonegate to keep venues open for Queen’s funeral
Yang Cheongsam, an investigation and co-ordination bureau director-general of the Personal Information Protection Commission speaks at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea fines Google and Meta over privacy violations
Naked Wines shares have plunged over the last year (Laura Lean/PA)
‘Something awry’ at Naked Wines as new director leaves after three weeks
Some firms said their energy bills had more than doubled in the past three months alone (Alamy/PA)
Small businesses call for help amid soaring bills

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
London stocks tumbled again on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…