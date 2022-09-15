THG slashes outlook as living costs weigh on customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
THG slashes outlook as living costs weigh on customers

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 1:48 pm
THG shares dipped on Thursday following the company’s update (Steven Paston/PA)
Retailer THG has slashed its sales outlook for the current year as it said customers are feeling the pressure of rising living costs.

The company reported a drop in profit for the first half of the year, but worried investors even further with a major downgrade to its outlook for the year.

Revenue will still grow, the company announced, but by less than previously thought. Earlier this year bosses had thought they could see growth between 19% and 24%.

But on Thursday they revealed a new forecast – just 10% to 15% growth during the year, a massive downgrade that left shares reeling.

Chief executive Matthew Moulding said he is “proud” the company grew revenue by a little over 12% to £1.1 billion in the first half of the year “against a challenging backdrop”.

He said: “Our highly engaged global customer base, with high repeat rates, is a key asset of the business. Recently achieving 10 million app downloads from launch in early 2020 further strengthens the group’s relationship with consumers and our first party data advantage.

“Against the tough macro-economic backdrop, we have prioritised our loyal customer base over maximising near-term gross margins, focusing on retention and growth of consumers.”

Shares traded down around 13% at one point on Thursday morning.

It is not the first time in recent months that shareholders have taken a massive hit on their THG investments.

When the company listed in early 2021 it was worth around £5 billion. Its market value is now £561 million.

On Thursday, it also warned that earnings will be lower than previously expected. Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was previously expected to stay at around £161 million – the same as last year.

Now the business expects it to reach between £100 million and £130 million.

It said pre-tax loss dropped 25% to £81 million in the first six months of the year.

