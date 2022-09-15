Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

By Press Association
September 15, 2022, 5:36 pm
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)

London’s main markets tentatively rebounded on Thursday despite continued concerns over the economic outlook.

Traders are still prepared for major rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England but saw concerns cool briefly following significant drops in the previous two sessions.

Broadly robust jobless claims and retail figures in the US helped to keep sentiment steady.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 4.77 points, or 0.07%, at 7,282.07.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG, said trading benefited from a “relatively healthy” set of data points as investors prepare for rate hikes.

He said: “The sharp selling pressure seen at the beginning of the week has eased somewhat as traders await the next major move lower in anticipation of a potential 100-basis point hike from the Fed.”

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed and subdued session for markets in Europe today, with the FTSE 100 modestly outperforming due to some modest acquisition interest in the telecoms space, and outperformance from financials on the back of rising yields, with Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest all higher.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax declined 0.55% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.04% lower.

Across the Atlantic, the major markets slipped back after Wednesday’s optimistic finish to trading after another fall in jobless claims.

Meanwhile, sterling slipped back despite an increase in 12-month inflation expectations.

The pound was down 0.18% against the dollar at 1.147 and was 0.09% lower against the euro at 1.148 at the close.

In company news, THG shares plunged after the online retail firm slashed its sales outlook for the current year as it said customers are feeling the pressure of rising living costs.

The company reported a drop in profit for the first half of the year, but worried investors even further with a major downgrade to its outlook for the year.

Shares slipped by 9p to 40p as a result, representing a roughly 95% fall since the firm floated almost two years ago.

Vodafone shares lifted after reports that private equity firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are seeking to buy a stake in the Vantage Towers operation it spun off last year, and still holds an 82% stake in.

Vodafone was 2.12p higher at 109.24p while the Frankfurt-listed Vantage operation leapt by around 12% for the day.

Wickes has built significant gains after the DIY retailer and builders’ merchants said it was positive about consumer demand amid a surge in demand for home insulation. Shares finished 11p higher at 126.6p.

The price of oil took a step back once again over demand concerns, following warnings from the IEA that demand growth could slow to a halt in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brent crude oil decreased by 3.58% to 90.73 US dollars (£79.07) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 36.2p at 843.6p, Pershing Square, up 90p at 2,860p, Admiral, up 64p at 2,262p, Lloyds, up 1.16p at 47.62p and Rolls-Royce, up 1.7p at 76.86p.

The biggest fallers in the index were Dechra, down 190p at 3,088p, Tesco, down 13.3p at 232p, Howden Joinery, down 30.6p at 569.4p, Severn Trent, down 141p at 2,645p, and Bunzl, down 146p at 2,751p.

