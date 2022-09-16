Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 1:36 pm
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Troubled subscription service Naked Wines has brought its old chief executive back as an adviser just days after a representative for one of its biggest shareholders left the board.

The business said Rowan Gormley, who still owns a 2.9% stake in Naked Wines, will take on an unpaid role as “adviser to the board” as it tries to set out a new strategy.

He will take on the role for between two and three months, bosses said on Friday.

Chairman Darryl Rawlings said: “We wanted shareholder involvement in our ongoing operational and financial planning process.

“I welcome Rowan providing his insight to us because his operational familiarity with the business and his viewpoint as a shareholder will provide a unique and valuable perspective to the board as we position Naked for long-term sustainable growth.”

Naked Wines app
Naked Wines said it will outline its revised plans during the week beginning October 17 (Alamy/PA)

He left the business in 2019 after the decision to move it into an online-based subscription model. It was a decision that proved useful during the pandemic, and shares soared as people were stuck at home.

The announcement comes two days after Naked said Pratham Ravi had left its board.

Mr Ravi is an analyst with Florida-based investor Punch Card Capital, one of Naked Wines’ largest shareholders with a stake of approximately 10%.

He had joined the board less than three weeks earlier.

The business also said it was reviewing its plans for the next 18 months, sending shares plunging. Investors reacted better on Friday, sending shares up by 4%.

“The company will announce these revised plans during the week commencing October 17,” Naked said on Friday.

