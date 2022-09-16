JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 2:30 pm
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)

Investors will be hoping JD Sports can provide reason for optimism when it updates the markets next week after a turbulent year so far and growing concerns over consumer budgets.

Shares in the sportswear giant have slipped by 40% over the past 12 months after the challenging period, which included pressure from regulators and the departure of its long-standing boss.

The group is expected to unveil a slight fall in profits when it reveals its performance for the first-half of its financial year on Thursday September 21.

Analysts have predicted the company will report a pre-tax profit of £380 million for the six-month period, compared to £440 million in the six months to July 2021.

Investors are prepared for a cooling in profits, as consumers come under pressure for soaring household bills, and inflation continues to grip retailers.

But they will still be keen for JD Sports’ new leadership to outline its plans to boost profitability in the medium term.

New JD Sports chairman
JD Sports chairman Andrew Higginson (PA)

Last month, the firm confirmed the appointment of former B&Q executive Regis Schultz as its new chief, forming a new top executive team alongside chairman Andrew Higginson.

It came after long-time executive chairman Peter Cowgill resigned in May after the company was hit with a £4.3 million fine for sharing commercially sensitive information with Footasylum, the rival it was seeking to buy in a £90 million deal.

Mr Cowgill had met his opposite executive at Footasylum in a Bury car park to exchange information, according to a video seen by the Sunday Times.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) argued there was a “black hole” surrounding the meeting as neither could remember “crucial details” about the exchange and reported no notes, agendas or emails afterwards.

JD was also forced to sell Footasylum at a more-than £50 million loss after the competition watchdog blocked the move over concerns it could lead to a worse deal for shoppers.

Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard has said he believes the company might have turned a corner.

Mr Pritchard said the appointment of Mr Schultz “adds many strings to JD’s bow” including experience in Asian markets and increased “digital know-how”, while it will also benefit from an end to boardroom uncertainty.

The analyst was positive as he said the group was likely to “show robust recent trading and good profit delivery” in the update, as profits from the same period last year were buoyed by pandemic-driven financial support packages.

Like-for-like sales improved by 5% in the first five months of the financial year, the group announced in its previous update, but shareholders will also be keen to see that consumer demand has not softened further over inflation concerns.

AJ Bell’s Danni Hewson said investors will “continue to fret about the cost-of-living crisis, how it may affect sales of trainers and athleisure wear and therefore impact JD Sports’ business, although there is little sign of JD taking a hit, at least so far”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS
Budget hotel chain Travelodge has ordered extra breakfast supplies for its London properties on the morning of the Queen’s funeral (Terry Mathews/Alamy/PA)
Hotels stock up on sausages and eggs ahead of Queen’s funeral
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)
Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less
More than half of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Living Wage Foundation said they have used a food bank over the past year, with many paying more visits in recent months (Luciana Guerra/PA)
‘Low-paid workers facing worst-ever financial crisis’
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)
Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks