Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 5:28 pm
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)
London stock dropped again on Friday as the pound tumbled to a 37-year-low (Aaron Chown/PA)

London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.

Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.

The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.

The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar at 1.141 and was 0.59% lower against the euro at 1.140 at the close.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “This morning’s sharp decline in August retail sales of 1.6% speaks to an economy that is probably already in recession, having already seen a 0.1% GDP contraction in Q2, and likely to see a similarly weak performance across Q3.”

He highlighted that this also dragged on London-listed retail stocks, with the likes of B&M European Retail, Frasers Group, JD Sports and other consumer discretionary businesses slipping.

Elsewhere in Europe, the main markets were also firmly lower after World Bank warned that higher interest rates could help trigger a global recession.

The German Dax declined 1.81% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 1.38% lower

Weak sentiment filtered across the Atlantic, where Wall Street is now on course for its worst week since June.

In company news, outsourcing giant Capita jumped in value after it reached a deal to sell payments business Pay360 in a deal that values the firm at £150 million.

The buyer, Access PaySuite, will get a company with around 2,500 customers in the public and private sectors.

Capita shareholders firmly welcomed the sale as shares grew by 3.22p to 28.74p at the end of trading.

Naked Wines made some positive inroads after announcing it has reappointed former chief Rowan Gormley as an adviser to help with the firm’s next strategy.

It comes just days after a representative for one of its biggest shareholders left the board and the firm said it would review plans for the next 18 months. Shares rose 8.85p to 99.9p.

Royal Mail shares dropped to their lowest in almost two years after US delivery giant FedEx warned over a significant business slowdown, hammering confidence across the sector.

Shares in Royal Mail fell 20.2p to 229.7p.

The price of oil finished higher on Friday but had another week to forget amid concerns about the impact of an economic slowdown on demand.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.37% to 92.08 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Ocado Group, up 21p at 671p, M&G, up 3.95p at 201.2p, Hikma, up 22p at 1,253p, Barratt, up 4.8p at 429p, and Aveva, up 27p at 3,052p.

The biggest fallers in the index were IHG, down 229p at 4,670p, Dechra, down 138p at 2,950p, DS Smith, down 9.1p at 265.5p, Spirax-Sarco, down 310p at 10,070p, and Schroders, down 68p at 2,518p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and others are expected to vote for a rates hike next week (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer will update investors next week (Yui Mok/PA)
JD Sports investors hope for robust trading under new leadership
Naked Wines uses an online subscription model (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former chief executive returns as adviser to troubled Naked Wines
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s econom (Christian Ohde/Alamy/PA)
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
Train drivers are to resume their strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay (PA)
Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay
Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS
Budget hotel chain Travelodge has ordered extra breakfast supplies for its London properties on the morning of the Queen’s funeral (Terry Mathews/Alamy/PA)
Hotels stock up on sausages and eggs ahead of Queen’s funeral
There were declines in all shop categories last month (Brian Lawless/PA)
Customers tightened belts in August as they bought fewer items and spent less
More than half of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Living Wage Foundation said they have used a food bank over the past year, with many paying more visits in recent months (Luciana Guerra/PA)
‘Low-paid workers facing worst-ever financial crisis’
Markets in the City finished slightly higher on Thursday (Chris Radburn/PA)
Slight rebound for London markets as economic caution lingers

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks