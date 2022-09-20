Third of high street firms miss business rates relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third of high street firms miss business rates relief

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 1:34 am
Pedestrians walking past an empty shop units (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Pedestrians walking past an empty shop units (Lewis Stickley/PA)

The Government failed to support a third of high street businesses in England promised a discount on their business rates bills, according to new data.

Property specialists at Gerald Eve found that just 272,000 out of a promised 400,000 retailers, leisure and hospitality venues were able to claim a 50% discount on the commercial property tax announced at the last budget.

It comes as the industry experts warn that businesses could face a crippling £4.7 billion total increase in business rates next year without action.

The data comes from Freedom of Information requests to councils in England, asking them how many businesses in their area benefitted from the rates relief.

The business rates relief was handed to companies in sectors heavily impacted by pandemic closures to aid the recovery of the high street.

It means 128,000 missed out and has led to calls on the Government to ensure that any new support for businesses at the upcoming mini-budget is properly targeted.

The principal reason why only two-thirds of businesses have been able to access the 50% discount is that the former Chancellor placed a cap of £110,000 on the amount that each business can receive, rather than each property.

This means that retailers and hospitality operators with multiple sites cannot benefit other than for their first few properties.

UKHospitality is among industry bodies to call for a further business rates holiday as well as a VAT cut to help firms facing mammoth cost inflation and waning consumer sentiment in the update due on Friday.

Gerald Eve also called on the Government to extend the 50% discount next year to support businesses.

Without extending the support, retailers and the leisure and hospitality sectors – which were hardest hit from the Covid-19 pandemic – can expect their business rates bills to soar by £1.7 billion.

This is in addition to rates going up by the CPI inflation level for September, which economists predict could be around 10%, potentially adding a further £3 billion to the £30 billion tax.

Jerry Schurder, business rates policy lead at Gerald Eve, said: “The new Chancellor must avoid the mistakes of his predecessor when he announces support for businesses on Friday.

“Naturally, a lot of the attention will be on support for sky-high energy bills but there will be little point if those same firms see their business rates soar.

“In the 2019 manifesto, the Conservatives promised a fundamental review of rates and a reduction in the burden on the retail sector, but three years later, as good as nothing has been delivered.

“The new Prime Minister told businesses she wanted to intervene in reforming rates. Now she must deliver.”

Editor's Picks