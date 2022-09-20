Nightmare continues for Eve Sleep investors as sales soften

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nightmare continues for Eve Sleep investors as sales soften

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:00 am
Shares in the company dropped 46% in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shares in the company dropped 46% in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Under-pressure mattress seller Eve Sleep has seen nearly half of its already tiny market value be wiped out after saying that it is losing customers compared to last year and sales are failing to spring back.

The retailer said that the orders it had directly from customers in July and August were down 14% in the UK and Ireland, and 16% in France, compared to the year before.

The market remains “highly promotional” – meaning that companies are offering discounts – Eve said on Tuesday. Shares fell by more than 46% on the news.

“Having had a very strong start to the year, with January ahead of plan, it became clear over February and March that a combination of the war in Ukraine, falling consumer confidence, and increasing inflation were affecting the homewares market significantly,” Eve said.

It has caused Eve to slash costs. Board members have taken “substantial salary reductions,” it said, a restructuring of its team, and “cost savings across all overheads in the business”.

Overhead costs – those costs that are not directly related to production and include rent, utilities and salaries – will be nearly a third lower in the fourth quarter of the year compared to the first three months of 2022.

Eve Sleep’s problems are far from new. Less than five years ago its value on the London Stock Exchange was at a market value of £175 million.

But by Tuesday that had dropped to £1.1 million – after a more than 99% fall in the share price.

Bosses hope that a more streamlined version of the business could attract some outside investment which could save the troubled company.

“We are doing everything possible to manage the business through these incredibly difficult times, whilst speaking with potential investors and strategic partners to secure fresh investment aiming to put Eve on a more secure and sustainable footing,” said chief executive Cheryl Calverley.

“The business has been streamlined dramatically, with cash preservation our absolute focus.”

She added: “Truly unprecedentedly appalling market conditions have stopped 2022 being the transformative year that it was intended to be despite a very bright start and our focus is now on navigating the current storm through to calmer waters with a much more efficient business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government borrowing hits £11.8bn as debt interest bill jumps to August record
Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Dusseldorf (dpa via AP)
Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, a survey from Starling Bank suggests (Tim Goode/PA)
Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise
Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rees-Mogg to unveil details of business support package
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes
The North Sea oil and gas industry is on track to meet early emissions reduction targets, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (Andrew Milligan/PA)
North Sea oil and gas industry ‘on track to meet emission reduction targets’
Some families are seeing up to 30% of their energy bill ‘go straight out of the window’ because of a lack of insulation (Alamy/PA)
Draughty homes see ‘a third of energy bills go straight out the window’
Around one in five UK adults are estimated to be behind on at least one household bill, up from about one in seven in March, according to the Money Advice Trust (PA)
Fifth of adults behind on at least one bill, says charity
US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that the UK must negotiate with EU…

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks