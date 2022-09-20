Fifth of adults behind on at least one bill, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fifth of adults behind on at least one bill, says charity

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Around one in five (21%) UK adults are estimated to be behind on at least one household bill, up from about one in seven (15%) in March, according to a charity.

Among those receiving means-tested benefits, 45% said they are behind with at least one bill.

And nearly two-fifths (39%) of people from an ethnic minority background are behind on one bill or more, according to the Money Advice Trust.

Its survey of 2,000 people in August also found two in five (41%) people generally said they had already cut down on all non-essential spending.

This was up by seven percentage points compared with the charity’s previous research in March.

Nearly two in five (38%) people have stopped or reduced their car usage due to fuel costs and 14% have sold personal or household items to cover bills, the August survey found.

The charity, which runs National Debtline and Business Debtline, said that while the Government’s new energy price guarantee will remove the risk of energy bills climbing even further, the sustained impact of high prices has already taken a heavy toll on millions of households.

One in five (20%) people said they had seen their energy bill rise by £100 or more a month since April, according to the charity’s most recent findings.

Its latest research found one in nine (11%) people have gone without food as a result of rising costs. This includes skipping meals, only eating once a day, or not eating at all on some days.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, said: “The Government’s capping of energy bills provides relief from the fear of future increases, but for millions the damage has already been done.

“Many households are already facing impossible choices, such as which meal to skip just to keep the lights on.

“With the impact of this crisis not being felt equally, further targeted support is needed for those on the lowest incomes.”

According to separate polling for Citizen’s Advice of 6,000 UK adults in May and June, one in four people have borrowed money to pay for essential costs in the last six months.

It said more than 25% of the population reported being in debt, excluding mortgage and car finance payments, rising to 45% of families with children and 56% of people receiving Universal Credit.

And more people are resorting to borrowing money from friends, family and illegal loan sharks, it warned.

The findings are laid bare in a documentary, Broke: Britain’s Debt Emergency – Dispatches, which airs at 10pm on Wednesday on Channel 4.

A money advice supervisor at Manchester Citizens Advice said it feels like “one of the worst” periods of time for advisers.

She said: “We can carry on advising people, but it might get to the stage where it becomes pointless.

“I don’t think things have hit as much as they will. We feel, I feel lost.

“Maybe I can’t speak for other people, but there are times when I genuinely think there is nothing that we can do to help apart from that sticking plaster on, give them a food bank referral and get them an energy voucher which are all very great things but that we can’t just carry on doing that with.

“There isn’t enough funding for that. What do we do?”

