Draughty homes see ‘a third of energy bills go straight out the window’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Draughty homes see ‘a third of energy bills go straight out the window’

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Some families are seeing up to 30% of their energy bill ‘go straight out of the window’ because of a lack of insulation (Alamy/PA)
Some families are seeing up to 30% of their energy bill ‘go straight out of the window’ because of a lack of insulation (Alamy/PA)

Some families are seeing up to 30% of their energy bill “go straight out of the window” because of a lack of insulation, Citizens Advice has warned.

The advisory service said many families will continue to struggle with high energy costs and cold, damp homes despite the recently announced bill freeze due to a lack of investment in basic cost-saving measures like insulation.

The Government’s freeze on energy prices means the average bill will be £2,500 a year from October 1.

However, Citizens Advice said more than a million people living in homes with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of F will face an average bill of more than £3,000.

(Citizens Advice)

Furthermore, draughty and inefficient homes mean they will lose £950 worth of the heat they pay for through the walls, windows and roof, it warned.

It calculated households would save a combined total of £8.1 billion per year if all homes had an EPC rating of C.

Currently, the majority of homes in England and Wales are below this standard, a significant proportion being pre-war buildings.

There are also regional disparities, with people living in Wales, the West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber facing the highest costs, Citizens Advice said.

Almost two thirds (63%) of homes in these areas have EPC ratings below band C.

Households in London and the South East are most likely to be in a better position, but more than 50% of homes in these regions still have poor EPC ratings.

Almost half (44%) of homeowners are actively considering improving their homes, but cost was cited as the main reason by those who are not.

Rich Jones, energy projects manager at Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove, said: “Most of the people we advise are disabled or have a long-term health condition. One person we’ve spoken to is relying on her son to do her washing by hand to save on electricity.

“She says she’s cold all the time. Several parents have told us their children’s bedrooms are so damp that they’ve given them their room and are now sleeping on the sofa or floor instead.

“Grants, budgeting and benefit checks can only provide some short-term relief. But improving their homes would make a big difference.”

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “The Government’s bill freeze puts an emergency stop to terrifying price hikes. Now we need an exit strategy from this energy crisis.

“Bills are going through the roof – literally for people in cold and draughty homes, where heat seeps out when they turn up the thermostat. This is burning through many people’s tight budgets.

“Insulating our homes is the long-term solution that will cut down our bills and reduce our dependence on gas. The government must make it a top priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Over half a million more retired people could be dragged into the tax net next year, according to a former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb (Joe Giddens/PA)
Half a million more pensioners ‘could be dragged into tax net’
Electricity pylons (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rees-Mogg to unveil details of business support package
The Government is under increasing pressure to pour more cash into insulation as assessments show it could save billions in energy costs (PA)
Government pressured to ‘save billions’ on bills through insulating homes
The North Sea oil and gas industry is on track to meet early emissions reduction targets, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (Andrew Milligan/PA)
North Sea oil and gas industry ‘on track to meet emission reduction targets’
Around one in five UK adults are estimated to be behind on at least one household bill, up from about one in seven in March, according to the Money Advice Trust (PA)
Fifth of adults behind on at least one bill, says charity
US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that the UK must negotiate with EU…
(PA)
FTSE slips lower as interest rate rise fears hit housing stocks
The total number of administrations in 2022 remains below pre-pandemic levels, Kroll added (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August saw highest number of companies collapsing this year, analysis shows
Electricity pylons run across Romney Marsh in Kent from Dungeness nuclear power station. Ofgem has confirmed an 80.06 percent rise in the energy price cap, sending the average household’s yearly bill from GBP 1,971 to GBP 3,549 from October. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022.
Businesses await details of support to cope with soaring energy bills
Previous strikes brought Inverness train station to a standstill. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rail disruption expected in Aberdeen and Inverness as fresh train strikes confirmed for October

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks