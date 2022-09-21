Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 8:51 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 1:37 pm
Aslef members at a picket line at Kings Cross station in London last month. More strikes are set to be held (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Aslef members at a picket line at Kings Cross station in London last month. More strikes are set to be held (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Another rail company is to be affected by a train drivers’ strike, threatening huge disruption to services.

Aslef announced on Tuesday that its members in 12 train operating companies will walk out on October 1 and 5 in a long-running dispute over pay.

The union said drivers will also strike at East Midlands Railway on October 5 after members voted for industrial action earlier this week.

The strikes will disrupt travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Services are likely to be affected on October 2, the day of the London Marathon.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has also announced a strike for October 1 among its members at Network Rail and 14 train companies.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union – but the train companies have been determined to force our hand.

“They are telling train drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now running at 12.3% – and set, it is said, to go higher – these companies are saying that drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less.

“The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny. It is outrageous that they expect us to put up with a real terms pay cut for a third year in a row.”

Aslef members at 13 companies – Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; Hull Trains; LNER; London Overground; Northern Trains; Southeastern; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains – will strike on October 1 and 5, while drivers at East Midlands Railway will walk out on October 5.

Aslef said it has concluded pay deals with 11 rail and freight companies this year including Eurostar, GB Railfreight, Merseyrail, MTR Elizabeth line and ScotRail.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “These strikes will once again hugely inconvenience the very passengers the industry needs to support its recovery from the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“They range from those left out of pocket because they can’t get to work, to people missing vital appointments and to thousands of London marathon participants, who, after months of training, will have their journeys to London disrupted at the weekend.

“The strikes are not in the long-term interests of rail workers or building a sustainable rail industry. We want to give our people a pay rise, but without the reforms we are proposing, we simply cannot deliver pay increases.

“Revenue is still around 80% of pre-pandemic levels; no business can survive that scale of upheaval without implementing change.

“The actions of union leaders have very real consequences: every strike day takes more money out of their members’ pockets.

“We want to see the industry and its people thrive – we are asking the unions’ leadership to do the right thing, call off these damaging strikes and work with us to make that happen.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association announced it will ballot hundreds of its members at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) over possible industrial action, including strikes.

The union represents workers including platform and ticket office staff, train crew, engineers and management.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “This is a clear signal to GTR that our members are not willing to be pushed around in the face of an escalating Tory cost-of-living crisis and a Government which wants to slash jobs on the railways.

“I want to encourage our members to vote yes both to strike action and action short of a strike because we know we are in a fight for the future of our railways.

“We have already seen a strong set of ballot results elsewhere in rail companies our union represents and we are ready to take strike action again in the coming weeks.

“Ministers and bosses at GTR would do well to get real and address our concerns now, so that further disruption does not take place.

“If not, there is likely to be crippling action on one of the main train networks in and out of London and beyond in the near future.”

Angie Doll, chief operating officer at GTR, said: “Our focus remains on encouraging all unions to continue to work with the industry to seek a resolution that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the railway.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS
BAE Systems, which makes submarines for the Royal Navy, saw its shares jump on Wednesday (HMS Anson/PA)
Defence firms and housebuilders rise amid Russia tensions and stamp duty cuts
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Truss tells bosses of American multinationals tax cuts are ‘just the start’
Arriva bus drivers will strike in London and part of the South East (PA)
Arriva bus drivers to take part in two pay strikes
Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Kent will walk out on September 30 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Bus drivers to strike in dispute over pay
People living in blocks of flats could receive greater protections from high insurance costs, under moves by the City regulator to improve how the buildings insurance market operates (Steve Parsons/PA)
Proposals to reform flats insurance market set out by City regulator
Marks & Spencer has announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff – the second salary increase this year (PA)
M&S increases staff pay for second time this year amid cost-of-living concerns
Betsy Benn has voiced her concern over the Government’s six-month plan for businesses (Emma Jackson Photography)
‘It doesn’t cut it’: Small businesses seek clarity on energy bill cap
(Danny Lawson/PA)
What energy support is available for businesses and how long will they get it?
A logo linking to Betway’s website appeared on two pages designed for young fans of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks