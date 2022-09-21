Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 3:33 pm
Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May.

Figures published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show a litre of petrol cost an average of 165.5p on Monday, while diesel was 181.1p per litre.

They are the lowest prices since May 16, coinciding with a fall in wholesale costs due to a drop in oil prices.

The highest average fuel prices for the year so far were recorded on July 4, when petrol was 191.6p per litre and diesel was 199.2p per litre.

Pump price of unleaded petrol (per litre
(PA Graphics)

Since then, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car has been cut by more than £14, while refuelling diesel models costs nearly £10 less.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Although the fall in pump prices has slowed in recent weeks, they continue to trickle down steadily.

“This was to be expected as the end of the US summer motoring season eases the pressure on gasoline demand and therefore reduces the wholesale price of petrol in this country.

“At UK street level, petrol prices around 155p a litre are beginning to appear again.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While this is clearly good news, prices should have fallen much further than they have due to the big reduction in the cost of wholesale fuel this summer.

“The main reason this hasn’t happened is that the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel sales, have refused to pass on savings.

“Average margins are now 19p a litre – 12p more than the long-term average. Petrol should really be on sale for 153p a litre and diesel 175p.

“We hope the Competition and Markets Authority is watching what’s happening closely.”

Despite the fall in prices, a new survey indicates that 50% of UK drivers are cutting back their car usage to save money.

The poll of 2,807 people commissioned by automotive classified advertising business Auto Trader suggested that motorists in north-east England are most likely to be reducing their mileage, at 56%.

Some 68% of respondents from across the UK said they plan to sacrifice eating out in favour of filling up their vehicle.

