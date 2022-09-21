M&S increases staff pay for second time this year amid cost-of-living concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S increases staff pay for second time this year amid cost-of-living concerns

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:33 pm
Marks & Spencer has announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff – the second salary increase this year (PA)
Marks & Spencer has announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff – the second salary increase this year (PA)

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff, marking the second salary increase this year as the retailer responds to cost-of-living concerns.

The retail giant will also hand a £250 M&S voucher to 4,500 employees at pre-management levels in its stores and support centres.

The pay rise will bump up the firm’s minimum hourly wage to £10.20 from October 1, which had already been pushed up to £10 from £9.50 in April, bringing it above the national and real living wage.

The support package will cost the business around £15 million, M&S said on Wednesday.

Staff at M&S are entitled to a number of benefits, including free everyday food items and sanitary products all-year round, the firm said.

Workers at its distribution centre in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, are also set to receive one free meal per shift.

It comes as the UK’s second largest supermarket chain Sainsbury’s unveiled a £25 million package last week, raising its minimum wage and offering free food during shifts.

Hourly pay will be lifted from £10 to £10.25 an hour for around 127,000 employees from October, taking it just above M&S’s newly-announced base wage.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at Marks & Spencer, said: “Whether you’re running a home or running a business, everyone across the country is feeling the pressure of rising costs.

“We want to do what we can to help ease some of that strain; that is why we have invested in price to deliver better value for our customers, and why we are investing in our colleague base pay for the second time this year.

“Our colleagues are our biggest asset, and we want to ensure they are fully supported and rewarded for the remarkable contribution they make to M&S.”

M&S is among a series of large employers that have unveiled measures to support staff during a period of higher living costs, with food inflation at its highest level in more than a decade.

Retail giant John Lewis announced a £500 one-off cost-of-living payment earlier in September for all of its full-time workers.

The UK’s consumer price inflation rate hit 9.9% in August and economists warn it could climb higher this year.

Graham Bennett, chair of M&S’s National Business Involvement Group, said “Cost of living is the most talked about issue amongst our colleagues and we very much welcome the package of support from M&S.

“We are pleased our leadership team has listened to colleagues and responded, and we will continue to work closely with them as we head into what is the busiest time of year for retail.”

It is the first time that M&S has introduced an additional autumn pay review as cost concerns have become front of mind for employees, the company said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to attend UN General Assembly (Toby Melville/PA)
Truss’s plans for tax cuts ‘a gamble at best’, says IFS
BAE Systems, which makes submarines for the Royal Navy, saw its shares jump on Wednesday (HMS Anson/PA)
Defence firms and housebuilders rise amid Russia tensions and stamp duty cuts
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Truss tells bosses of American multinationals tax cuts are ‘just the start’
Arriva bus drivers will strike in London and part of the South East (PA)
Arriva bus drivers to take part in two pay strikes
Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Kent will walk out on September 30 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Bus drivers to strike in dispute over pay
People living in blocks of flats could receive greater protections from high insurance costs, under moves by the City regulator to improve how the buildings insurance market operates (Steve Parsons/PA)
Proposals to reform flats insurance market set out by City regulator
Betsy Benn has voiced her concern over the Government’s six-month plan for businesses (Emma Jackson Photography)
‘It doesn’t cut it’: Small businesses seek clarity on energy bill cap
(Danny Lawson/PA)
What energy support is available for businesses and how long will they get it?
A logo linking to Betway’s website appeared on two pages designed for young fans of West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website
Clive Watson, City Pub Group (City Pub Group/PA)
City Pub Group boss appeals for Government business rates and visa action

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks