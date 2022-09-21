HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:04 am
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)

HMV is launching a music label, with the high street giant returning to making records for the first time in around 40 years.

The entertainment retailer, which runs 115 stores across the UK, has signed Newcastle-based singer-songwriter India Arkin to the new label, called 1921 Records.

The label has been named after the year The Gramophone Company opened its first His Master’s Voice (HMV) shop on London’s Oxford Street.

hmv Vault launch
Owner of HMV Doug Putman (Fabio De Paola/PA)

In 1931, the company joined with Columbia Gramophone Company to form Electric and Musical Industries – now more commonly known as EMI.

HMV remained linked to EMI’s record label business until EMI’s merger with Thorn in 1979.

Doug Putman, who bought HMV in 2019, said the new label was an “exciting opportunity” for the brand to “hark back to our roots”.

He added that the business will continue to invest in vinyl records, following strong “double-digit” sales growth.

“There is a huge amount of talent we have been keen to showcase in our stores and this is just strengthening our connection with artists,” Mr Putman told the PA news agency.

“At the moment, we are going to walk before we can run so we are not going to suddenly have huge numbers of massive artists but we are really excited about where the label can go.”

1921 Records launch
India Arkin performs at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new record label (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Arkin was signed by the label after performing in her local HMV store in Newcastle.

It comes as the retailer has pledged to focus further on live music, with more than 100 gigs set to take place in stores on National Album Day on October 15.

HMV has opened nine stores since the start of the year, with three more to come before Christmas.

Mr Putman added that he can see the retailer expanding to “130 to 135 stores” but said it will remain steady in its expansion plans.

