JD Sports sees profits plunge and cautions over inflation and supply chain woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

JD Sports sees profits plunge and cautions over inflation and supply chain woes

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 8:42 am
Sportswear giant JD Sports revealed its pre-tax profits have tumbled as bosses cautioned over inflation and supply chain disruption affecting trading over the rest of the year (JD Sports/ PA)
Sportswear giant JD Sports revealed its pre-tax profits have tumbled as bosses cautioned over inflation and supply chain disruption affecting trading over the rest of the year (JD Sports/ PA)

Retailer JD Sports Fashion has seen its profits tumble by nearly a fifth as bosses cautioned over inflation and supply chain disruption affecting trading over the rest of the year.

The sportswear chain posted an 18% drop in pre-tax profits to £298.3 million for the six months to July 30.

JD said the results were at the top end of its expectations, with the reduction on last year’s profits partially driven by supply chain disruption affecting international brands and dragging down stock of its key footwear styles.

Profits in North America nearly halved as a result of the temporary fiscal stimulus in the US last year boosting sales more than usual, JD added.

Bosses warned that widespread economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and industrial action leading to further challenges in supply chains could affect its trading in the second half of the year, although the group did not alter its full-year profit outlook.

Despite worsening economic conditions, consumers are “reluctant to give up the things most important to them”, the company said, adding that demand remains resilient.

This is reflected in the company’s revenue which grew to £4.4 billion in the first half of the year, up from £3.9 billion a year ago.

Sales were particularly strong in the summer as a result of more people going on international holidays, although trade slowed in August and early September as shoppers held back on buying clothes for the autumn season while the weather stayed warm, JD said.

JD’s non-executive chair Andrew Higginson said: “Whilst the overall performance continues to be encouraging and the result for the half year was at the upper end of the board’s expectations, it must also be recognised that the most material trading periods lie ahead.

“Given the widespread macro-economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and the potential for further disruption to the supply chain with industrial action a continuing risk in many markets, it is inevitable that we remain cautious about trading through the remainder of the second half.

Mr Higginson also pointed out that although there has been a “period of transition” for the board, it has not impacted the group’s financial performance.

JD’s former boss Peter Cowgill resigned in May after the retailer was fined £4.3 million by the UK’s competition watchdog for sharing commercially-sensitive information with Footasylum, the rival it was seeking to buy.

It then incurred a £50 million loss from the sale of Footasylum after being ordered to offload the business by the Competition and Markets Authority.

JD Sports revealed on Wednesday it had agreed to pay £5.5 million to Mr Cowgill after he stepped down.

Mr Cowgill will take home £3.5 million over two years as part of an exit agreement preventing him from taking a new job at a competitor company or advising similar brands.

He will also receive £2 million for giving his support and insight to the new chief executive, former B&Q executive Regis Schultz, and chairman, Andy Higginson, over an agreed three-year consultancy period.

Shares in JD Sports were down around 3% on Thursday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
The latest record low is the fourth out of the last five months (PA)
Consumer confidence falls to fourth record low in five months
Some 19% of those surveyed said they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare (PA)
Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites
Around one in seven private renters in England have been hit by a rent hike in recent weeks, according to Shelter (Victoria Jones/PA)
One in seven private tenants in England ‘had rent hike in the previous month’
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Boeing agrees multimillion-dollar payout over plane safety claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
The Department for Work and Pensions has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments for people with disabilities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
DWP ‘on track’ with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets tumble into red as interest rate hikes increase economic worries
Torsten Bell was speaking to the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government should allow OBR’s economic forecast at mini-budget, MPs told

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks