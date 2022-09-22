Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Banking and credit behind majority of complaints made to financial ombudsman

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:17 pm
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service in the first half of this year (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Banking and credit issues attracted the most complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in the first half of this year.

Some 44,200 complaints about banking and credit were received in the first six months of 2022, which was slightly down on 46,220 complaints in the last half of 2021.

Within the most recent total, current accounts were behind the most gripes, followed by credit cards.

Just over a third (37%) of banking and credit complaints were upheld in consumers’ favour in the first half of this year, which was down compared with 44% of these complaints being upheld in the last six months of 2021.

People can take their complaint to the FOS if they cannot reach an agreement with their financial firm.

Overall, the service said it received 72,978 complaints in the first half of this year.

The figures also show an increase in complaints related to pensions, insurance and investments compared with the previous half-year, while complaints about mortgages edged down.

Here is a breakdown of some of the new complaint totals received by the FOS in the first half of this year, with the percentage of complaints upheld in consumers’ favour in brackets, followed by the same figures for the second half of 2021: 

Banking and credit, 44,200 (37%), 46,220 (44%)

General insurance and protection, 17,530 (28%), 14,956 (30%)

PPI (payment protection insurance) 747 (24%), 1,988 (21%)

Mortgages and home finance, 3,658 (27%), 4,189 (24%)

Decumulation, life and pensions, 4,193 (26%), 3,552 (30%)

Investments, 2,427 (29%), 2,258 (25%).

