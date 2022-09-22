Consumer confidence falls to fourth record low in five months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Consumer confidence falls to fourth record low in five months

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 12:04 am
The latest record low is the fourth out of the last five months (PA)
The latest record low is the fourth out of the last five months (PA)

Consumer confidence has fallen to another new low amid deep concerns about personal finances over the coming year, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell five points in September to minus 49, the worst score since records began in 1974.

The latest record low is the fourth out of the last five months, with confidence in personal finances over the coming year down nine points to minus 40 and confidence in the economy over the next 12 months down eight points to minus 68.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, remained unchanged at minus 38, but is 32 points lower than this time last year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “Consumers are buckling under the pressure of the UK’s growing cost-of-living crisis driven by rapidly rising food prices, domestic fuel bills and mortgage payments.

“They are asking themselves when and how the situation will improve.

“Today’s mini-budget, and the longer-term agenda to drive the economy and help rebalance household finances, will be the first major opportunity to deliver that improvement. It will also be a major test for the popularity of Liz Truss’s new Government.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Some 19% of those surveyed said they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare (PA)
Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites
Around one in seven private renters in England have been hit by a rent hike in recent weeks, according to Shelter (Victoria Jones/PA)
One in seven private tenants in England ‘had rent hike in the previous month’
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Boeing agrees multimillion-dollar payout over plane safety claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to deliver his mini-budget on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to set out plans for ‘new era focused on growth’ in mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the creation of investment zones (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kwarteng to announce plans for low-tax investment zones
The Department for Work and Pensions has said it remains on track to deliver one-off £150 cost-of-living payments for people with disabilities (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
DWP ‘on track’ with £150 cost-of-living payments to people with disabilities
The Bank of England in the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets tumble into red as interest rate hikes increase economic worries
Torsten Bell was speaking to the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government should allow OBR’s economic forecast at mini-budget, MPs told
Conor Murphy and Deirdre Hargey visited Inch Abbey (Darren Kidd/Presseye/PA) Since the start of June, up to £158 million worth of government tenders have been published which include social value in the award criteria alongside price and quality. All government tenders issued since then have included payment of the Living Wage as a condition of contract. Pictured are: Finance Minister, Conor Murphy along with Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey pictured at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick with Bronagh Vallely, (right) Commercial Director from idverde and Darren McGrath, (left) Director of McGrath Contracts Ltd who have recently been awarded the grounds maintenance contract for 89 state care monuments.DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE Strictly embargoed until 00:01 on Thursday 22 September 2022Social value at heart of £158 million of government tenders issued – MurphyFinance Minister, Conor Murphy has said the new Social Value procurement policy is making a positive difference to people and the environment.The new policy came into effect on 1st June 2022. It requires that social value makes up at least 10% of the award criteria alongside price and quality. It also mandates that staff working on government contracts are paid at least the Living Wage as set by the Living Wage Foundation. Up to £158 million worth of government tenders have been published which include social value as part of the scoring criteria. All government tenders issued since then have included payment of the Living Wage as a condition of contract.Finance Minister, Conor Murphy along with Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey visited Inch Abbey in Downpatrick where they met idverde and McGrath Contracts Ltd who have recently been awarded the grounds maintenance contract for state care monuments.Speaking following the visit, Minister Murphy said: “Since the start of June, up to £158 million worth of government tenders have been published which include social value in the award criteria alongside price and quality. This helps ensure that government is harnessing its spending power to deliver economic, environmental and wider societal benefits.”“The Social Value policy represents a step change in how we do procurement. I am delighted to see how the private sector has embraced this and how the extensive training programme we put in place has equipped industry to deliver this new approach.”Commenting on the importance of paying the Living Wage, Minister Murphy added: “As an accredited Living Wage employer the Civil Service is committed to paying civil servants and our agency staff at least the Living Wage. Earlier this month, agreement was reached with contractors to ensure that more than 500 staff providing security and ancillary services will benefit from payment of at least the Living Wage. “The new Social Value policy also requires companies bidding for government contracts to pay staff working on that contract the Living Wage. In this cost of living crisis it is important that workers are paid the Living Wage. Already we can see the positive impact this policy is having on tackling low pay.”Highlighting how the grounds maintenance contract worth up to £500,000 at 89 state care monuments will help deliver social value, Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey added: “This contract will ensure our historic monuments are maintained to the highest possible standard supporting heritage and tourism while also delivering real meaningful environmental, social and economic benefits. “I am pleased that my Department has been able to work with colleagues in Department of Finance to award the first contact containing social value clauses. The grounds maintenance contract aims to promote environmental benefits, influence environmental protection and improvement, and work towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions.“This contract demonstrates how embedding social value within the public procurement criteria can reward companies for doing the right thing while using our spending power for the common good.” Notes to editors: From 1 June 2022, tenders must include a minimum of 10% of total award criteria to social value. The new Scoring Social Value policy applies to tenders for services contracts worth over £123,000 and construction contacts with a value over £4.7m. These make up approximately 95% of the total value of government contracts. The policy can be viewed at: https://www.finance-ni.gov.uk/publications/ppn-0121-scoring-social-valueSuppliers bidding for public contacts can deliver social value by choosing from a menu of options including: employment and training opportunities for those who face barriers to employment; promoting ethical supply chains to tackle modern slavery and protect human rights; net zero carbon and environmental protection and improvement; and measures to support the health and well-being of the contract workforce.Inch Abbey is a ruined Cistercian monastery on the outskirts of Downpatrick, Co Down. The monument is in state care and is one of the sites contained with the grounds maintenance contract. The Department for Communities Historic Environment Division has responsibility for 186 state care monuments, of which 89 are included in this grounds maintenance contract.
Stormont minister welcomes largest increase in Living Wage

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks