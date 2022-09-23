Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 8:08 am
Revolution Beauty will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough (Revolution Beauty/PA)
Revolution Beauty will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough (Revolution Beauty/PA)

Troubled beauty brand Revolution Beauty has said it will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough, as it warns over its full-year profits.

Law firm Macfarlanes LLP and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance will begin an investigation into the business after its auditor, BDO, raised “serious concerns” over its inability to publish an audit report for the latest financial year.

Revolution Beauty had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange at the end of August after its financial results were further delayed.

The probe will also look into the validity of certain commercial arrangements that Revolution Beauty undertook, the group told shareholders.

The investigation is expected to take several months to complete, although an exact timeline is uncertain.

Derek Zissman, a non-executive director at the firm, and its chief financial officer Elizabeth Lake will form an investigation committee to lead the process with its independent advisers.

Mr Zissman said: “We are taking BDO’s concerns very seriously and will conduct a full and independent investigation.

“We will continue to keep investors and stakeholders fully updated as the process continues.”

The beauty and skincare giant also warned on Friday that its financial results for the forthcoming year will be materially below market expectations, despite entering the typically stronger autumn and winter sales period.

It said it has been affected by a number of economic headwinds, including the war in Ukraine, changing consumer spending patterns and cost inflation.

Next year’s results could also be affected by any accounting adjustments that arise once the latest audit is finalised, it added.

Last month, the group said that online retail giant Boohoo had built up a 13% stake in the business, making it Revolution Beauty’s third largest shareholder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insists vast tax cuts ‘not a gamble’ amid hostile reception
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)
The pound is dropping – What will it mean for Britons?
Sterling slumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets plunge in ‘worst day ever’ after mini-budget
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is ‘betting the house’ according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (PA)
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path
Pub, hospitality and retail bosses said the Government has missed an opportunity to reduce VAT or business rates (CarlsbergMarston’s/PA)
Hospitality and retail bosses bemoan lack of VAT or business rates cuts
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pound plummets as Kwasi Kwarteng sets out biggest raft of tax cuts for 50…
Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks